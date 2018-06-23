10 Minute Workout - 5 Super Effective Total Body Exercises You Can Do At Home

Even if you have no time to go to the gym these home exercises can take your fitness game to another level.

Exercises can be done even at home.

In today’s fast-paced life it must be very difficult for you to hit the gym or work consciously on your fitness. This busy life has certainly put a lot of strain on your fitness goals. Indeed it has become increasingly difficult for you to drive to the gym, workout for an hour and then drive back. At the end of the day, you need to remember that skipping exercises is not an option.

You need not worry if there is lack of time because the 10-minute workout at home that I have mentioned here will not only lead to a greater workout in a shorter amount of time but it will also crank up the much-needed metabolism, help you to reduce fat and build some muscles.

Compound exercises like the ones mentioned have the most benefits when there is the least amount of time. These moves are dynamic in nature and help you to target both the upper as well as the lower body. These exercises can be effectively carried out at home so turn on some music that motivates you and jump right in.

#1 Burpees

Burpee is an amazing bodyweight exercise that burns fat as fast as it builds muscle. It works your arms, back, chest, core, glutes and legs. This exercise converts your body into the best piece of workout equipment. Research has shown that high-intensity exercises like burpees burn up to 50% more fat than moderate exercising.

Instructions

Step 1: Squat down and place your hands on the floor in front of you, just outside of your feet.

Step 2: Jump both feet back so that you’re now in plank position then drop to a push-up—your chest should touch the floor.

Step 3: Push up to return to plank position and jump the feet back in toward the hands.

Step 4: Explosively jump into the air, reaching your arms straight overhead and return back to the starting position.

Important Tips: Do this exercise for 60 seconds non-stop and then take a 30-second break. Do not arch your back as it can lead to an injury or sprain.

