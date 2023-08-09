10 people who identify as animals

Otherkin, therians, and trans-species are the terms used to define people who identify as animals, spiritually or physiologically.

Some may believe that they are wholly a different species, while others might think they are partially non-human. These ideas are frequently connected to feelings of intense identification with animals or mythological creatures.

Continue reading to know about the people who have started identifying themselves as animals and live like one.

People who feel like and identify as animals

Since the 1990s, some people around the world believe in this concept and have identified themselves as non-human species.

1) Tom Peters- The Human Dalmatian

Tom Peters, a resident of London, describes having a Dalmatian-like feeling as opposed to that of a human. He went viral when he requested to be acknowledged as the first transgender guy in the world on a TV program.

He was married and appeared to lead a typical life. Until he made the decision to identify as a Dalmatian. He adopted a dog-like lifestyle in order to accomplish this. He now moves on all fours. He doesn't eat human food but survives on dog food. He barks and spends his nights in a kennel.

Rachel, Tom’s ex-wife, divorced him when he transformed into an animal. However, she has supported him in his change. Currently, he goes by the name Spot rather than Tom. His current way of life resembles a puppy's. He enjoys basic pleasures in life and has toys. He also enjoys being petted.

2) Eva Tiamat- The Dragon Lady

Eva was born Richard Hernandez, but underwent a gender and species transformation and prefers the "it" pronoun, as reported by Fox News in 2016.

Eva felt like a mythological creature, a dragon, at heart and it even transformed physically to look like one. In order to make itself look more like a dragon, it had her ears and nostrils altered. Its eyes have been colored green, it has horns implanted all over her body and has scale tattoos all over her body.

Early in her life, Eva was subjected to a great deal of prejudice, cruelty, and sexual discrimination at the hands of other people, which made it uncomfortable to identify as a human.

3) Nano- The Catwoman

Nano identifies as a cat. (Image via Youtube @Creepy Popcorn)

Nano, a resident of Norway, claims to be a cat. In fact, when she was 16 years old, she already believed that her true nature was more feline than human. She persisted with this notion, asserting that she was of the incorrect species by birth.

She is even convinced that her nature is cat-like. She claims to see better in the dark, has a more developed sense of hearing, and also has an instinct for constant alertness. She even asserts that she hates water and likes to sleep on the windowsill. To make all of this more visible, she dresses like a cat, wearing a tail, ears, and gloves with claws. While at home, she even walks on all fours.

4) Toco: Transformed as a Dog

Japanese man transformed as a dog. (Image via Youtube/ I want to be an Animal)

Recently, a Japanese man named Toco went viral because he transformed himself into an animal, specifically a dog. He even has a customized collie costume that cost him more than $14,000.

It all began when Toco announced to his YouTube audience that he was a human who had transformed into a collie because he "wanted to be an animal." Since then, he has uploaded movies showing how he incorporates his furry lifestyle into his everyday activities.

The man has roughly 33,000 subscribers to his Youtube account, where he has published a number of videos of him playing and rolling around on the ground.

5) Naia Ōkami identifies as Wolf

Naia Ōkami is an online investigator who also identifies as a wolf spiritually.

Naia garnered attention after disclosing this on the UK daytime television program This Morning. Naia acknowledged that her physical body is in fact human, but she revealed to the show's hosts that she has a psychological belief that she is an animal, particularly a wolf from British Columbia.

She said on the show:

“I think a lot of people have a misconception that I think I am physically a wolf and obviously I don’t. I have a serious job, I pay my bills and taxes. This is just how I spiritually express myself."

Naia mentioned that she had a fascination with wolves from a young age. She stated that when she was a teen, her research inspired her to embrace her inner wolf.

6) Australian teen identifies as a Cat

Visual representation of a cat woman. (Image via Pexels/ Victoria Rain)

According to reports, an Australian teen student is permitted to behave like a cat in class. According to the Herald Sun, the young child, who is described as "phenomenally bright," says she is a cat.

As long as it doesn't cause any disruption for her fellow students, the private school doesn't appear to have any issues with her nonverbal behavior. According to the portal, the private Melbourne school reported that a variety of identity and mental health difficulties were being displayed by its kids.

7) Tony McGinn identifies as a Dog

Tony McGinn identifies as a Dog. (Image via Opera News)

Tony McGinn, also known as Tony Bark, is a Los Angeles resident who considers himself to be a dog. He underwent gender conversion surgery to become a man after being born a woman.

His spouse, Andrew, acts as his "handler" and feeds and plays fetch with him much like a dog. He claims that he fully supports his way of life. Tony claims that their relationship has improved as a result of their game of catch. When it's time to play, Tony transforms into a dog suit and goes so far as to run and walk on all fours.

8) Jenna Phillips- The Puppy Girl

Jenna Phillips identifies as a puppy. (Image via Twitter/ @thepuppygirljenna)

Next on the list of people identifying as animals is the American content creator and TikToker Jenna Phillips. She is from Austin, Texas, and is renowned for impersonating puppies. She became well-known because of the TikTok video that showed her battling with another "dog" (human pup) in the street. She left her job as an optician and became a full-time puppy impersonator.

She admitted to pretending to be a puppy since she was around 8 or 9 years old in an interview with No Jumper. Phillips even requested that her parents walk her while wearing a leash.

9) Kat Lyons identifies as a Cat

Kat Lyons identifies as a Cat. (Image via Barcroft Media)

Kat Lyons, from Colorado, has spent her entire adult life enjoying dressing up as a kitten, and she now identifies as a cat. She asserts that she has finally found herself as a cat and that this has improved her relationship with her partner.

At the Comic-Con event, she met her partner, Robrecht Berg, who is an aerospace engineer. Despite the criticism they receive for having an age difference and a role-play relationship, the Colorado pair insists they are in a loving relationship.

10) Gary Matthews has become Boomer the Dog

Born Gary Matthews, a self-described "nerd" and retired IT worker, believes he is a dog. He wears a collar, eats dog food out of a dish, and enjoys milk bones and dog cookies.

He made a dog suit from shredded paper that he christened "Papey," and he enjoys wearing it the most. He prowls the streets of Pittsburgh, barking at passing vehicles and making holes in the backyard.

Matthews maintains that he is in perfect health:

"I see it as a lifestyle. I just live differently."

Identifying as animals may be a tool for some people to explore their inner spirituality, feelings of connection, or sense of self.

It's crucial to highlight that these ideas of identifying as animals are regarded as subcultural and are not generally embraced by mainstream psychology and science. While others may regard these identities of animals with skepticism, many people see them as a means of self-expression.