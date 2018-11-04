12 Health Benefits Of Keto Diet That You Must Know

Following a diet can be difficult and complex. It limits your options and adds a sense of pressure to your everyday life. However, it need not be like that. Even though you might have to give up on a lot of things, but as long as you keep an eye on the goal, it will be very easy for you. One such diet form is Keto. Keto requires you to have a high fat and a low carbs diet. However, one must remember that there is more to a diet than losing weight. Keto has many more benefits that you must know. Before we delve into understanding why Keto is good for you, let us look at some food groups that can be included in your diet. This is to give you an idea as to why Keto is not half as bad as you think it to be:

#1 Seafood like clams, octopus, oysters, salmon, tuna, shrimp etc.

#2 Vegetables that are not starchy and are low on carbs like Brussels sprouts, onion, spinach, asparagus, cabbage, broccoli, bell peppers, tomato, lettuce, bok choy, beans, ladyfingers, zucchini, squash etc. can be included in your diet.

#3 Cheese is low in carbs and can be included in your diet. Not only does it follow the guidelines of Keto, but it has also proved to help you maintain muscle mass and body composition.

#4 Basic nuts and seeds like sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, cashews, chia seeds, almonds, walnuts, pecans and flax seeds.

#5 Meats must be made a staple.

#6 Eggs are ideal for those following a Keto diet because it is not only low in carbs and are packed with nutrients but it also makes you feel full.

#7 Olives are not only tasty but are extremely healthy.

#8 Yoghurt is a healthy food choice.

#9 Coconut oil and olive oil can be used in cooking. They do not contain a lot of carbs and are a great source of energy and antioxidants.

#10 You must include mushrooms in your diet too.

