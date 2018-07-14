Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
14 Astonishing Benefits of Exercise : You Will Probably Start Working Out Today.

Bidyut Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
121   //    14 Jul 2018, 13:49 IST

We all know exercise is good for health but it is also important to realize actually how powerful exercises are. It has numerous health benefits. Exercise has the power to improve one’s optimal health, looking good, feeling good and also help in a number of ways to fight illness.

Enter caption
Amazing health benefits of regular exercise

Overall, exercise gives the power to live longer, happier and healthier. In this article we will discuss about some of the more important and time tested  benefits of exercise.

I have no doubt that once you have gone through this article, you will not be able to resist taking the next step and start a positive change in your life by making exercise a part of your daily routine.

And what is exercise? We often tend to confuse the terms Exercise’ with ‘Physical Activity’. Well, let us first be clear about the two terms.

While ‘Physical Activity’ is any activity which include doing household chores, job, sports etc., which make us move our body & burn calories, ‘Exercise’ or ‘Workout’ on the other hand is physical activity which is planned, structured and repetitive.

The next question is, how much time one is expected to spend exercising? It is recommended that for overall health benefits it should be enough as long as one burns at least 1200-2000 calories a week which is equivalent to 30 minutes of brisk walk at 6 Kmph at the lower side.

Benefits of Exercise

Exercise boosts Mental Wellness: Regular exercise/workout is known to relieve tension, depression, anxiety and make you calmer. One notices an immediate ‘feel good’ sensation and general well being as exercise becomes a part of lifestyle.

1. Feel Happier: It is well known that exercise peps up one’s mood and it is only because exercise releases the feel-good chemicals known as Endorphins – serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine - but also the sense & feeling of achievement that a routine is capable of providing. 

