14 Days Perfect Vegan Meal Plan - 2000 Calories

A bowl of oatmeal porridge with blueberries, raspberries and chia seeds.

A healthy diet should contain the right amount of the all the essential nutrients required by the body. In addition to that, it has to have the recommended calorie intake for a healthy human being, which is around 2000 calories.

Meat and dairy products are a great source of calories and the vital nutrients required by the body. However, you could hit your daily goal of essential nutrients by having a completely vegan meal as well.

Keep in mind that most of the salads are not calorie dense and should be taken in moderation while consuming good amounts of pulses, as these are quintessential for reaching the calorie and the protein count for the day.

Let us not wait any longer and shed some light on a two-week vegan plan that you could follow to lead a healthier life.

Day 1 - 1999 calories

Breakfast - 521 calories

250ml of soy milk with 1/2 cup (75 grams) of oats and a large banana.

Lunch - 470 calories

One serving of carrot and beetroot salad with roasted walnuts and 1/2 cup of cooked quinoa. Along with it, have a cup (200g) of sprouted lentils that are boiled and cooked.

Snack - 330 calories

Have one large banana, which is high in potassium and other essential vitamins such as C and B6. Top it up with two bread slices and two tablespoons of hummus.

Dinner - 678 calories

One serving of potato salad along with one cup of cooked quinoa. Finish the day with a glass of soy milk.

Day 2 - 1930 calories

Breakfast - 584 calories

Start the day with a glass of soy milk. Then, have three slices of bread with two tablespoons of peanut butter and 1 tablespoon of jam.

Lunch - 370 calories

One vegan burger along with one serving of the previous day's carrot and beetroot salad with roasted walnuts.

Snack - 376 calories

Have a veggie salad having loads of green leafy vegetables with a generous spread of hummus. In addition, add one large apple to the snack.

Dinner - 600 calories

Have one cup of cooked quinoa with one cup of chickpeas curry. Finish the meal with a large banana.