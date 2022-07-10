20-Minute Brisk Walking Workout: Tips, Benefits and Things to Consider

A brisk walking workout is more beneficial than one can imagine. It can help boost your physical fitness as well as burn calories.

Moreover, a 20-minute walk can add at least 2000 to 3000 steps to your daily steps and reduces several health risks by making your body fitter and healthier.

Benefits of Brisk Walking Workout

While working out at the gym can help with burning calories, improving strength and boosting muscle growth, a 20-minute daily walk can help you in several ways as well.

Aids Fat Loss

When you’re walking at a brisk pace, your aim is to keep your heart rate up, but you can still hold one-on-one conversations.

That means you’re walking faster than you usually do, for which you need to put in extra effort. That extra effort means your body needs to burn extra calories to produce the energy needed for the additional effort.

Improves Mood

When you go for a daily walk, especially outside, it can help in improving your mood. Fresh air acts as a catalyst and enables positivity to flow through you.

Improves Physical Fitness

One of the primary benefits of a brisk walking workout is that it allows you to remain fit even if you do not have the time to go to the gym or do home workouts.

If you wish to, you can add circuit training using resistance bands or body weight before or after your walks to boost your metabolism. However, even without that, a walk is extremely beneficial for physical fitness.

Tips to Remember Before Brisk Walking Workout

It’s important to understand that a 20-minute walk isn’t achievable at a brisk pace from the day you begin. If you keep moderating your speed as required, you could walk for 20 minutes. However, it could become difficult to walk at a brisk pace throughout.

Choose the proper shoes and gear for your walk. If you don’t have the right shoes, your feet will start to hurt after a point, demotivating you from walking any longer or even going for walks in the future. The more comfortable you keep yourself, the better it will be for you during brisk walking workouts.

Finally, it’s important to remember that the pace of a brisk walk varies from person to person. An individual who is extremely fit will need to walk at a higher pace to get their heart rate up than someone who's just beginning their fitness journey. That doesn’t mean one is gaining more advantage over the other, though.

At the end of the day, everyone’s fitness journeys are different, and if you try to match someone else’s pace, it might not be beneficial to you in any shape or form.

Bottom Line

It’s suggested that you try to incorporate walks and runs as a part of your regular routine. It can help with your heart health as well as focus on maintaining your physical and mental well-being. However, warm up before, and cool down after your brisk walking workouts.

