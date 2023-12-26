3-2-8 Method : A popular workout method for a fitness regime of the new year

The 3-2-8 method has gained popularity from TikTok trends and many influencers opted for the routine from social media. Though there are several 3-2-8 methods, it generally including Pilates, walking, running, barre and especially weightlifting.

Today we shall discuss the different forms of Pilates methods and workout regimes that you might want to try.

What is the 3-2-8 method ?

(Image via Pexels/ William Choquette)

The 3-2-8 method was first made popular by TikTok fitness star Natalie Rose who used it in her workout routines. The 3-2-8 method, as the name suggests, divides workout as follows-

3- 3 days of full body workout. It is recommended to do resistance training in these days.

2- 2 days of Pilates barre or power yoga. This improves movement and flexibility while ensuring the relaxation of stiff muscles.

8- 8 represents 8000 steps per day, which is a well-rounded cardio goal to be followed daily.

While this looks simple and clean, the 3-2-8 method is pretty unique since it responds to all necessary spheres of health and fitness goals. Now let’s discuss how should you approach this method for your workout.

How to incorporate the 3-2-8 method?

The 3-2-8 workout method can be approached by dividing the barre, Pilates and weights method as follows.

1. The 3-2-8 barre Pilates weights method

3-2-8 barre Pilates weights method (Image via Pexels/Alexa Popovich)

This method uses weights that can include dumbbells, kettlebells, sandbags, heavy bags or any form of resistance training that you are compatible with. It is recommended to divide the three days into upper, lower and one full body training day. You can customize the workout according to your priorities too.

This is performed 3 days weekly.

2. The 3-2-8 barre Pilates method

3-2-8 barre Pilates method (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

This method is an alternative to the weighted method for this helps relax the body. You can perform barre, pilates, light jogging, sprinting, mobility stretching or power yoga. These are not only low-impact and moderate intensity, but also help stretch sore muscles.

The barre Pilates method helps calm the muscles down. They are also good at improving joint flexibility, depending on your workout choice.

The duration of this method is 2 days weekly.

3. The 8000 steps

Walking is very good for our cardiovascular health (Image via Pexels/Jens Mahnke)

Unlike other circulated training days, the 8000 steps in a daily goal are to be finished every day. The 3-2-8 method cleverly uses 8000 steps to burn more than 300 calories every day. This ensures active caloric burn. This not only keeps you active during the rest days but ensures good cardiac health.

A workout sample:

Here is a basic 3-2-8 workout guide planned over a week that can help you understand and customize your workout:

Monday- 3-2-8 weights method (Upper body focused), 8000 steps

Tuesday- 3-2-8 barre Pilates method, 8000 steps

Wednesday- 3-2-8 weights method (full body), 8000 steps

Thursday- Rest Day, 8000 steps

Friday- 3-2-8 weights method (lower body focused), 8000 steps

Saturday- 3-2-8 barre Pilates method, 8000 steps

Sunday- Rest Day, 8000 steps

What are the benefits of the 3-2-8 method?

3-2-8 method can help you get your desired body shape (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

The 3-2-8 method is an efficiently designed method that approaches all-rounded fitness goals. This method:

Develops strength and muscle definition Burns calories actively throughout the day Engages and improves the core Ensures good cardiac health Efficient and well organized Helps manage PCOS and hormonal imbalances

The 3-2-8 method is recommended for those looking for a new fitness routine and professionals looking to manage their weekly output properly.

It has also been received positively by the fitness community for its clever use of all-rounded fitness plans and we would recommend you give it a try for the new year’s new plans.

Make sure to work out safely, eat well, rest well and stay fit!