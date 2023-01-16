3 benefits and 3 side effects of ginger tea

Ginger is a popular ingredient worldwide, used both as a spice and as a medicinal plant. Its origins can be traced back to Asia, where it is a member of the Zingiberaceae family of plants. The edible root or stem of the plant is typically used for its medicinal properties and for adding an earthy flavor with a spicy kick to food.

For thousands of years, ginger has been used as an ancient herbal remedy to treat a host of ailments. It has been used to alleviate symptoms of arthritis, diabetes, coughs, colds, and nausea. Folk medicine is commonly consumed in various forms, including fresh, pickled, powdered, dried, canned, preserved, and crystallized. Additionally, ginger is available in multiple forms, such as capsules, tinctures, extracts, tablets, and tea.

One popular way of consuming ginger is through ginger tea. This is made by boiling the peeled root in water or milk. The oils and compounds responsible for ginger's characteristic aroma and spicy flavor make up about 1-4% of the ginger root. Two of these compounds, gingerols and shogaols, are considered the main bioactive components of ginger and are responsible for most of its health benefits. Drinking ginger tea is an easy way to incorporate ginger into your daily routine and reap its many benefits.

In this article, we will take a look at the top three potential benefits of ginger tea followed by its top side effects. So, hold your ginger cup tea tight and continue.

Benefits of Ginger Tea

Relief from Nausea and Vomiting

Ginger is a widely used natural remedy for nausea and vomiting. Gingerols present in ginger are believed to be responsible for its anti-nausea properties. This makes it an effective alternative for people who are pregnant or undergoing chemotherapy and cannot take traditional anti-nausea drugs.

Research suggests that ginger can be an effective and inexpensive way to alleviate nausea caused by morning sickness, chemotherapy or surgery. In one study, 92 women were given ginger or a standard anti-nausea drug after undergoing general anesthesia. The results showed that ginger was more effective at preventing postoperative nausea and vomiting than the standard drug.

However, it is important to note that ginger may interfere with blood clotting. Therefore, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before using ginger after surgery. Further research is needed to investigate this potential side effect of ginger. Despite this, ginger remains a popular and effective natural remedy for nausea and vomiting.

Heart Health

Ginger has been found to have a beneficial effect on heart health. Studies suggest that consuming 2-6 grams of ginger daily may help protect against heart disease. It is believed that ginger can help lower blood pressure, prevent heart attacks and blood clots, alleviate heartburn, lower cholesterol, and improve blood circulation.

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger have been found to be effective in reducing blood pressure, which is a significant risk factor for heart disease. Additionally, ginger has been found to inhibit the formation of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks. Its ability to lower cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation also supports the overall health of the heart.

Although more research is needed to fully understand the potential of ginger in supporting heart health, the available studies indicate that adding ginger to your daily diet may provide benefits for heart health.

Weight Management

Ginger has been found to have a positive effect on weight management and blood sugar control. Studies show that consuming ginger can help with weight management by increasing thermogenesis, which is the production of heat by the body; this increase in thermogenesis helps in burning fat. Additionally, ginger can aid in the breakdown of fats for energy and inhibit fat storage and absorption. It can also help control appetite.

Ginger may also improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Studies show that ginger consumption can reduce fasting insulin levels, Hemoglobin A1C and triglycerides. Hemoglobin A1C is an indicator of blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months.

It is important to note that while ginger has been shown to have beneficial effects on weight and blood sugar management, it should not be used as the sole treatment for these conditions. It should always be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise regimen and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Side Effects of Ginger Tea

Gastrointestinal Distress

One of the most common side effects of consuming ginger, including ginger tea, is gastrointestinal distress. This can include symptoms such as gas, bloating, nausea, heartburn or reflux. These symptoms can be caused by the high levels of gingerols and shogaols present in ginger, which can irritate the stomach lining. It is recommended to consume ginger tea in moderate amounts to avoid these side effects.

Blood-thinning Properties

Ginger has blood-thinning properties, which means it can increase the risk of bleeding in some individuals. This is particularly important for people who are taking blood-thinning medications or have a bleeding disorder. Consuming large amounts of ginger tea can also increase the risk of bleeding during surgery. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming ginger tea if you are on blood-thinning medication or have a bleeding disorder.

Interference with Medications

Ginger may also interfere with the absorption of certain medications. It may reduce the effectiveness of some drugs and increase the risk of side effects. It is important to separate the consumption of ginger tea and medication by at least 4 hours. It is recommended to consult a healthcare professional before consuming ginger tea if you are taking any medications.

Drinking ginger tea is generally safe and unlikely to cause serious side effects. However, consuming large amounts of ginger tea can lead to some side effects. If you are experiencing any side effects from drinking ginger tea, stop drinking it right away and consult with a healthcare professional about your symptoms.

