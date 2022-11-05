3 Effective Movements on Smith Machine

The Smith machine is probably the most polarizing piece of equipment in the gym. Nothing divides opinion more than the fixed bar path of a Smith Machine.

Barbell supremacists, for whom any movement not involving the 20-kilo men's Olympic bar is a felony, reckon that getting seen anywhere close to a Smith machine is nothing short of a war crime. However, for the science-based protectors of the CNS, this piece of equipment is a godsend to trump evil free weights.

So, which of the two are correct? Probably none. While the Smith machine is not the best piece of equipment in the gym by any means, it certainly isn't evil, and incorporating it intelligently into your routine can surely be helpful.

There are a lot of reasons why one may use a Smith machine. If you have an injury and may want a more stable version of free weight movement while recovering, you may want to put more emphasis on a particular muscle or want to supplement free weight movement with a Smith machine movement.

Moreover, some movements on the machine may just be easier to set up. Now, without further ado, let's get on the three most effective exercises that can be performed on a Smith machine:

#1 Smith Machine Hack Squat

A Smith Machine Hack Squat

Yes, the forbidden Smith machine squat - a movement much maligned by the barbell bros. However, you just cannot ignore the effectiveness of the movement in targetting the quadriceps when done effectively.

Is it superior to the standard barbell squat? Absolutely not. The barbell back squat, when done properly, is one of the best movements out there, whether it is for hypertrophy, strength and overall health in general.

Can this movement be an effective leg builder? Without a shred of doubt, it can. Now, the best way to use this movement is to probably have it as a secondary knee flexion of a leg workout along with a free weight quad movement like the back squat or front squat. In cases of chronic injuries, it can be used as a primary or secondary movement along with a unilateral knee flexion, like a split squat.

Here's Geoffrey Verity Schofield explaining how the Smith Machine hack squat helped him through a QL injury. There's a chest movement he's talking about as well!.

Watch the video below:

How to perform the movement:

Grip the bar evenly with both hands; get under the bar, and unhook it.

Put your feet out, and pretend like you're about to sit down on a chair.

Breathe in, squat down as if you are sitting in a chair, and get back up while exhaling.

Make sure to have a spotter or use stopper pins ( if available) if you want to go close to failure or to failure.

#2 Smith Machine Calf Raise

A Smith Machine Calf Raise

Calves are one of the most neglected muscle groups in the body. Even people who train their legs seriously often skip calves for a variety of reasons. However, calves are more important for more than just aesthetics, especially if you train your lower body seriously.

Having small calves compared to your quadriceps or hamstrings can lead to knee problems. Some gyms have the standing calf raise machine, which is great, but what if your gym does not have one?

That's where the Smith machine comes to the rescue. The Smith machine calf raise is great movement, and tracking progress on it is really easy as well.

How to perform the movement:

The first part of the setup is the same as that of the Smith Hack squat. Grip the bar evenly, and go under it.

All you have to do is stand on your toes with the weight on your back, and come back down. Once your feet are flat on the ground, go back up again.

Control the movement, and make sure to squeeze at the top.

To increase the range of motion, place your toes on an elevated surface, like a plate or stool.

#3 Inverted Row

An Inverted Row on a Smith Machine

The inverted row is an excellent bodyweight movement for the upper back. It can be incorporated into your routine in a variety of ways.

The inverted row can not only be used as an accessory movement for the back but also as a way to gain the strength to do pull-ups. The Smith machine is probably the best piece of equipment to perform this movement on because of how sturdy the bar is.

How to perform the movement:

Set the bar to a height at which you can grip it while lying on the ground.

Lie down under the bar; grip it, and pull yourself to the bar till your chest touches the bar.

Go back down till your arms are outstretched, and you feel a stretch on your back; repeat.

You can have your knees bent initially with your entire feet touching the ground. As you get stronger, you can straighten the leg where only your heel is in contact with the ground. The closer your feet are to your hips, the easier the movement will be.

Takeaway

Now that you know how to perform these exercises, feel free to incorporate them in your workout. Make sure to have quality repetitions with a focus on progressive overload. Let the gains begin.

Poll : What do you think about the Smith Machine? Bad bad bad!!! Hmmm....can be useful 0 votes