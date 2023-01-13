Cardamom tea is a beverage made from cardamom spice, which has a distinctive sweet taste and strong aroma. The flavor of this tea is similar to mint but also has notes of woody and nutty flavors.

Tea is commonly consumed in Indian culture as a part of chai, but it has also gained popularity worldwide due to its potential health benefits. Drinking cardamom tea may improve blood circulation, aid digestion, and protect oral health.

The tea can be prepared using cardamom pods, seeds, or powder. There are two main varieties of cardamom, known as green and black cardamom. Green cardamom, scientifically known as Elettaria cardamomum, has a spicy and mildly sweet flavor. Black cardamom, also known as Amomum cardamomum, has a smoky flavor with minty undertones.

In this article, we will explore 3 health benefits and 3 side effects of cardamom tea.

Benefits of Cardamom Tea

Digestion

Cardamom tea is known to have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate stomach cramps and discomfort. It also has carminative properties that can help reduce bloating and flatulence. Some studies indicate that regular consumption of cardamom tea may also help ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Heart Health

The anti-inflammatory properties found in cardamom tea may be beneficial for heart health. This tea may help to reduce inflammation in blood vessels, improve circulation, and decrease the risk of clogged arteries and heart attacks. Research has shown that cardamom is rich in potassium, which functions as a vasodilator to lower blood pressure in blood vessels. Drinking cardamom tea regularly may also help to lower high blood pressure.

Weight Loss

Cardamom tea is a calorie-free beverage that can be a great addition to a weight loss plan when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise. This tea has a subtly sweet taste that can be a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks. Studies on animals have shown that cardamom may help prevent the deposit of fats after meals. However, more research is needed to confirm these findings in humans.

Side effects of Cardamom Tea

Allergic Reactions

Cardamom is a common ingredient in many dishes and teas, but it can cause allergic reactions in some individuals. Prolonged use or consumption of large quantities of cardamom can lead to unexplained allergic reactions. One of the most common types of allergic reactions is contact dermatitis, a skin rash caused by the over-consumption of cardamom.

Some people may also experience hives if they are sensitive to cardamom but unknowingly consume it. In rare cases, individuals may be hypersensitive to cardamom and may experience respiratory trouble such as chest or throat tightness, chest pain, shortness of breath, and uncomfortable feelings. It is important to be aware of these potential side effects and to consult with a healthcare professional if you experience any of these symptoms.

Gallstone complications

Excessive consumption of cardamom may lead to the formation of gallstones. Studies have shown that the digestive system may not fully absorb cardamom, leading to sedimentation within the body and the growth of gallbladder stones. It is recommended that individuals with a history of gallstones avoid consuming cardamom, as it may increase pain and lead to infection and bleeding. However, more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between cardamom consumption and gallstone complications fully.

Increased risk of bleeding

Consuming high amounts of cardamom can lead to an increased risk of bleeding, as it can thin the blood and affect the clotting process. This can be particularly problematic for those who are already at a higher risk of bleeding, such as individuals who take blood-thinning medications or have bleeding disorders.

Additionally, consuming large amounts of cardamom may also affect the digestive system, leading to stomach ulcers and other gastrointestinal problems, which can also increase the risk of bleeding.

It is important to note that these side effects are typically only seen with excessive consumption of cardamom, and moderate intake is generally considered safe. However, suppose you have any concerns about your cardamom intake or are at a higher risk of bleeding. In this case, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for you.

