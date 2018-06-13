4 amazing ab workouts to do at the gym

Want to make the most of your time at the gym? Follow these ab exercises for ripped 6 pack abs.

In order to whittle your waistline and get awesome abs it is important to focus and work consistently on your core muscles, work in different planes of motion and adding weights to your abs workout can also be helpful.

Your abdominal muscles comprise of the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, external oblique and internal oblique. The importance of maintaining strength in all these four muscles is further enhanced by the fact that strong abdominal core can help you to improve posture and strength.

You also need to understand that going to the gym once in a blue moon will in no way help your case of getting ripped abs. Consistency is the key to progress and this will eventually give you more pronounced results. Apart from this always remember that doing abdominal exercises endlessly is not the answer to toning or trimming your waistline.

Your overall nutrition intake and your food habits will also help you and determine how you get your abs in shape. The next time you are at the gym do not forget to do these abdominal exercises.

#1 Hanging Leg Rise

The hanging leg raise is a good exercise for building lower abs. When this exercise is executed properly it helps in developing the rectus abdominis and the oblique. It helps to get your abs in shape without straining your lower back and spine.

Instructions

Step 1: Hang from a pull-up bar by extending both your arms overhead. Use a wide grip with your palms facing away from the body.

Step 2: Straighten your legs as you hang with the pelvis slightly rolled backwards.

Step 3: Now raise your legs up by tensing up your midsection. Make a hanging ‘L’. Try and raise your legs as high as possible.

Step 4: Pause for 1-2 seconds and then slowly lower your legs back to the starting position.

Important Tips: Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps each. Do not swing your legs and your body while performing this exercise. To make the exercise easier you can bend your knees. In a more advanced form, you can add weights between the feet.

Next Up: Weighted Sit Ups