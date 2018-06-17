Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Useful Shoulder Press Exercises 

Here are 4 amazing Shoulder Press Exercises that'll give your strength goals a boost!

Daniel N
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 22:31 IST
31

World Class Metropolis fitness centre in Moscow
Shoulder workouts are madly popular

Shoulder exercises are undoubtedly one of the most popular parts of a workout session, not least because they’re the key to giving you that ripping physic that you see on TV and is ranted about by almost every health freak worth his/her salt.

However, just because it’s popular, doesn’t mean that it’s a cakewalk, with dedication and discipline the two important keys to cracking these shoulder press workouts, or any kind of exercises for that matter.

And to top it all, shoulder presses are the best way to isolate the deltoid (the big muscle over your shoulder), while studies have also proven that shoulder presses are way more proficient at activating the deltoid than bench presses – an equally popular upper body exercising regime.

So, whether you rely on dumbbells, barbells or the sheer weight of your body, here are some easy shoulder press exercises for you to consider. 

#1 Standing Dumbbell Press

The Standing Dumbbell Press is undoubtedly one of the most classic exercises and is perfect for beginners who want to get their fitness goals going. Choose your weight selection in accordance with how challenging you want your workout to be.

Step 1

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and raise them to shoulder height. It’s important that your knuckles face out to the sides, meaning that the dumbbells should be parallel to your feet. Make sure you rest the dumbbell against your shoulder.

Step 2

Raise the dumbbell straight up towards the ceiling until your elbows are straight while keeping your knuckles pointed to the sides.

Step 3

Bring the dumbbells back down to your shoulders. 

Important Tip: Start with 3-5 sets of between 4-8 reps each.


Next Up: Weight Plate Press

