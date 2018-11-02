5 Arm-Smacking Exercises to Pump Your Biceps

Use dumbbells to effectively tone your biceps

Biceps are largely responsible for the explosive arm strength, making it imperative that one train these muscles with extreme care. Having a targeted training program that focuses on free weights is ideal for it not only tones the biceps but also activates a host of other stabilisation muscles for a balanced workout experience. However, do not only train the arms but include variety in your program to tone the entire upper body to avoid any muscle imbalances.

Moreover, before starting any training program, ensure that you perform adequate warm-up to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Additionally, have a healthy diet that is a rich source of protein for it is crucial for muscle building and recovery.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five exercises that everyone should add to their training program to build massive biceps.

#1 Concentration Curl

The concentration curl is often seen as the staple exercise to build the biceps. Additionally, the exercise tones the muscles in the shoulders and the forearms as well.

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit on a flat bench and plant your feet firmly on the floor. Grab a dumbbell with the left arm and position it in between the legs such that the arm is in a fully extended position.

Step 2: With a stationary upper arm, curl the dumbbell upward until they are in line with the shoulders. In this position, for maximum efficiency, ensure that the biceps are completely contracted.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions. Repeat the same motion with the other arm to train the other set of biceps.

Important tip: Do not sway your arms while performing this exercise.

Next up: Hammer Curl

