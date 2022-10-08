How Yoga Can Improve Your Sleep Quality? 5 Best Bedtime Yoga Exercises to Try

Regular yoga practice can have many positive effects on your overall health and wellness. It can improve emotional and mental health, ease body pain, reduce weight, and improve your sleep quality as well. Yes, that’s right. Yoga can help you sink into a peaceful night of sound sleep.

Incorporating yoga practice into your nighttime routine is one of the best ways to release everything that’s stressing you physically or mentally, and the good news is that there are several bedtime yoga poses you can do to improve your overall sleep quality. These asanas will not only improve your sleep quality but also enhance the duration of your sleep. This is especially beneficial if you have limited time to sleep or suffer from insomnia.

5 bedtime yoga exercises to try

Do these gentle and rejuvenating yoga exercises before bedtime to prepare your mind and body for deep sleep.

1. Legs up the wall

To do this yoga pose:

Sit straight with your left side alongside a wall and swing both your legs up against the wall as you lie down on your back.

Position your hips against or close to the wall and put your arms alongside your body in a comfortable position.

Breathe deeply and focus on releasing stress from your body.

Stay in this posture for a few minutes and relax.

2. Child’s pose

To perform this asana:

Start the pose by kneeling on the floor with your big toes together. You can keep your knees together or spread them hip-width apart. Bend forward and rest your torso on your thighs.

Allow your hands to relax alongside your torso and make sure your palms are facing up.

Widen your shoulder blades and keep them relaxed.

You may also reach both your hands forward with your palms down on the mat.

Rest your forehead on the floor and then roll your head to both sides gently.

Take steady breaths and stay in this pose for a few minutes.

3. Reclined butterfly

To do this pose:

Sit straight with your back stable and press the soles of your feet together. Open your knees to both sides and keep your hands on your thighs.

From this position, slowly lie down on your back and move your hands in a comfortable position.

Hold the pose for a few minutes and relax your body.

4. Corpse pose

To do this relaxing pose:

Lie on your bed or mat and position your feet slightly wider than your hip distance.

Make sure your head, spine and neck are in a straight line. Position your hands on your side and focus on deep breaths.

Allow your body to let go of all the stress and tension, and relax.

Stay in this position for as long as you want.

5. Locust pose

To do this yoga pose:

Lower yourself and come to lying on your stomach. Position your feet at a hip distance. You can place a folded blanket or cushion beneath your hips for more comfort.

Move your hands behind your back and clasp them together. If you have stiff shoulders, lift your arms and bend your elbows towards your ears.

Press your feet into the floor and lift your arms and chest slowly. Keep your gaze forward and slightly down to balance yourself properly.

Stay in this pose for a few seconds and then release your hands under your shoulders and push yourself up to your knees and hands.

Keep breathing easily and come out of the pose.

Takeaway

Incorporate these relaxing yoga asanas into your nighttime routine to relax, loosen up muscle stress and unwind. While the aforementioned bedtime yoga exercises are useful for everyone, they are particularly beneficial for people who have certain sleeping concerns. Whether you are looking to improve your sleep quality or looking for deeper sleep, practicing these poses before bed may be exactly what your body needs to relax.

The key, however, is to be consistent in your practice and perform each move slowly and correctly. It is also important to note that it may take up to a few days or weeks to see results. For beginners or people with any ongoing health concerns, it is recommended to consult a doctor before starting a workout routine.

