5 Benefits of Grapes for Your Skin

There are various more reasons why grapes are considered the queen of fruits. From being used in delicious desserts and fruit salads to being the major ingredient in wine, they are high on versatility.

Originating from a family of berries, they are everyone’s favorite as they offer the convenience of eating. It involved no removing seeds, no peeling and no juice-dripping. They are available in different varieties and colors such as red, green, purple, blue and black.

Grapes generally have a tart taste and are rich in essential nutrients. This includes protein, fiber, vitamin K, vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, riboflavin, potassium and copper, among others.

They are also loaded with resveratrol, a polyphenolic phytochemical compound, which is the most powerful antioxidant. It protects the body against risk of cancer, prevents fungal infections, and also acts as a natural blood purifier.

Another antioxidant found especially in the red variants of the fruit is anthocyanins. These have anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and anti-microbial properties that help prevent acne and acne scars.

Grapes are not just delicious and pretty to look at, but they also provide a wide variety of health and skin benefits. Let's take a look at some of them:

1.) Provide healthy and glowing skin

Grapes are rich in antioxidants which help improve blood circulation and also enhance skin elasticity. This keeps your skin looking healthy and soft.

2.) Work as anti-aging products

When it comes to skin health, Vitamin C and anti-oxidants together work like magic. The combination of both reverses the aging process and in return gives you a clear and young-looking skin.

To use them as a potential anti-aging product, simply take out the pulp of five to six grapes and gently massage it on your face for 10 minutes. Wash it off with water and pat dry. Do it regularly until you start to see results.

3.) Provide protection from harmful UV rays

Grapes are considered one of the best remedies for sunburns. They are rich in some great anti-oxidants that protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Just mash a few of them and apply them directly to the affected areas. You’ll definitely feel relieved in an hour or so.

4.) Lighten scars and blemishes

The combination of Vitamin C and Vitamin E in grapes helps to reduce the appearance of blemishes and scars. Besides this, they also increase blood circulation and help clear out dirt and oil from the skin.

5.) Work as an exfoliant

Vitamin E acts as a potential exfoliant and helps the skin retain its natural moisture. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of this fruit remove dead skin layers and keep the skin supple and soft.

However, you should not overeat them as they also contain sugar and excessive sugar can be harmful to your health. Any type of berries should be included for only three to four days in your weekly diet plan and not more than that.

How to add grapes to your diet?

Here are some of the ways to enjoy this versatile fruit.

Eat them as it is as a morning snack.

Simply serve them on top of yogurt.

Blend them with banana, kale and cucumber for a nutritious smoothie.

Freeze them and enjoy them as a refreshing treat.

Add grapes to a fresh bowl of fruits and eat them as a summer evening snack.

Pair them with strawberries, nuts, apples and chocolate for a delicious dessert.

Blend them and make fresh grape juice.

Enjoy a glass of red wine, but in moderation.

Bottom line:

A grape has essential plant compounds and nutrients and offer some amazing health and skin benefits. Though this fruit contains sugar, it doesn’t really impact your blood sugar level when taken in moderation.

Resveratrol, the anti-oxidant present in grapes, provides most of the health advantages of this fruit. This includes its anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetes properties. They are easy to incorporate into your diet and are delicious summer fruits. However, for most of its health and skin benefits, make sure you choose the fruit over its varieties, including grape juice and wine.

