5 Best 10-Minute Workout to Help You Burn 100 Calories

Even if your life is hectic, 10-minute workouts can help you burn calories. Calories burned can lead to weight loss.

What are your main reasons for skipping workouts? Have you run out of time? Money? Is there no room? Well, there’s some good news for you: none of those things are required to burn fat and calories.

Maintaining a high heart rate while exercising is essential for burning as many calories as possible in a short period of time. According to studies, high-intensity exercise burns more calories than low-intensity ones.

There are a multitude of techniques to burn 100 calories, whether you're short on time or have limited gym equipment. You'll discover a variety of options for raising your heart rate and working up a sweat below, with just 10-minute workout.

Running out of time? Try these 10-minute workouts to burn 100 calories

The exercises mentioned below may be done almost anywhere and require very little space. You can burn 100 calories with these five best 10-minute workouts:

1) Burpees and stairs

If you only have ten minutes, it's critical to maintain a high heart rate throughout. However, that doesn't imply you have to do the same thing all the time at the same intensity.

Interval training burns more calories than stable exercise. The most effective and quick 10-minute workout involves just a set of stairs: running up at full throttle and doing burpees at the top, followed by sprinting back down and repeating as many times as possible.

2) Jump rope

Jumping is one of the few techniques to immediately raise your heart rate (without moving far from where you started). It's a great 10-minute workout that can help you shed pounds.

Jumping rope can be worked at a reasonable pace where you break a mild sweat and can continue during a conversation. However, your breath quickens, and you can't sing. It burns around 107 calories in ten minutes. Add some rapid intervals to burn many more calories. It's fine if you don't jump for ten minutes straight.

For 40 seconds, do it as hard as you need to and count how many leaps you can accomplish; then rest for 20. Go back every minute, and try to beat your previous total.

3) Step-ups

Although step aerobics have been out for a long time, they are still one of the most effective ways to burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time. You'll burn roughly 100 calories in ten minutes if you use a ten- to 12-inch stepping platform.

Create your customised 10-minute workout using a plyo box: Warm up for three minutes by hopping one foot at a time onto and off the box—fast enough to work up a sweat but not so rapidly that form or safety are jeopardised.

Every minute, add five powerful box leaps to really get your heart pumping. Remember, it's just ten minutes; you can take a break later, not while you're doing it.

4) Cardio + sprints

If you don't really want to like going for a long run, you can try cardio with sprints, a great 10-minute workout. Incorporating some breaks cam help you kill time while also helping burn more calories.

You can find a hill or slope, and start sprinting it up for 15 seconds. Repeat ten times for a total of 45 seconds of recovery time.

Speed cycles can be incorporated into any aerobic workout, such as the elliptical at the gym, swimming in a pool (without the hill) or biking in the park. They're also scientifically shown to work.

Tabata training, a four-minute interval consisting of 20 seconds of all-out exertion followed by ten seconds of recovery, has been demonstrated to help burn 13.5 calories per minute.

5) Plank jacks with dumbbells

Reach for a pair of dumbbells if you want to opt for a great 10-minute workout. Do seven squat presses while holding them at your shoulders—it should take between 20 and 40 seconds.

Rest, and recover for the remainder of that minute. Switch to plank jacks after that: Start in a plank posture, and leap your legs out wide; put them back in, as if you were doing a horizontal jumping jack. Do seven reps again, and rest for the duration of the minute. Rep ten times.

Bottom Line

It's key to acknowledge that a calorie intake goal is equally as vital as a calorie burn goal. Low energy levels and even weight gain can occur if your body is not adequately fueleld with the correct nourishment.

There are various ways to burn 100 calories every day that are both easy to accomplish and possibly even enjoyable. Everyone's definition of exercise is different, so finding something that makes you happy and motivates you is critical for long-term success.

If you don't want to run, you can ride your bike instead. If you don't have access to a bicycle, dance. Find a method that works best for you, and start burning calories.

