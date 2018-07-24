5 Best Ab Exercises For Women To Get Toned Abs

We all want a toned body but that one area we concentrate on almost all the time is our abs. When we are changing, or even randomly passing by a mirror, we will stop to notice our hair, our face and our tummy bulge. We will see whether we are rocking the new crop top or the new office shirt we just bought or not.

More often than not, we will promise ourselves to exercise religiously to look our best and to get the perfect abs. Does it always work? No! Maybe because you are unaware as to where you must start. We have the perfect regime for you that will help you get toned abs.

We will get started with certain tips to help you get toned abs:

· Increase the fiber intake as it absorbs water and allows for easy passage of food through the digestive system. Foods like avocados, flaxseeds, sprouts, legumes, beets, cabbage, spinach, corn, etc. are rich in fiber.

· Track what you eat, when you eat and how much you eat. No, not in a diary, but mentally. See if balancing out on your calories is possible. Keep your lunch light if you know that your dinner will be loaded with carbs. Do not go a long period without food. Keep yourself hydrated.

· Give yourself one cheat day. You deserve it, nevertheless, but one reason why you must award yourself a cheat day is so that you remain in touch with your soul food and hence do not end up binge eating a few weeks down the line.

· Avoid alcohol whenever possible. They cause bloating and also lead to fat concentration in the stomach area. Choose red wine over beer if you seriously want flat abs. Instead, have green tea everyday and see the difference.

These are some lifestyle tips that will not only help you lead a healthier life, but also help you get toned abs and lose overall body weight. Now let us look at some exercises that women can do to get toned and ripped abs!

Exercise #1

Forward Ball Roll

This ab workout for women is effective for toning your abs and increasing your core strength.

Instructions:

Step 1: Kneel on the ground and keep an exercise ball in front of you. Your hips must not be on the floor.

Step 2: Keep your forearms on the ball and bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle.

Step 3: Now, extend your elbow joints and knee joints to stretch as far as possible. Do not bend your back and maintain a slow motion.

Step 4: Get back up to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

Next up: The Plank

