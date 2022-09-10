5 Best Ab Exercises for Men to Get Tight Six Pack

Getting a six-pack ab is any man's dream – and not just because it looks good. There are several exercises you can do for a six-pack, but not all are optimal for muscle growth.

Six packs are one of the best ways to show off your fitness level. Whether you're trying to improve your physique or simply get a better core, a few exercises can help you achieve a tight six pack.

Ab Exercises to Get Tight Six-Pack

Here's a look at five such workouts for men:

#1 Hanging Leg Raise

The hanging leg raise is one of the most popular ab exercises. It's not only easy to do but can help you develop more strength in the core and upper body.

Here's how you do it:

Start by hanging from a bar with your palms facing forward and hands about shoulder-width apart.

Raise one leg up till it reaches either side of your body or touches the ground behind you. Try to keep both feet together as much as possible to easily control the range of motion and prevent injury.

Slowly lower yourself back down; don’t rest at any point during this movement.

For an added challenge, try slowly raising one arm in front of you while doing these reps with both legs outstretched behind you. Switch arms so that they're lifted simultaneously with each rep that follows.

You will strengthen different areas of your core in this variation than if you worked one side at a time with each repetition performed simultaneously.

#2 V-Up

V-Ups are a great exercise for building strength and muscle in the abdomen. Some might find this exercise hard to do, as it's a little more difficult than crunches.

However, if you have decently built abs, you should manage; if not, simply do the other exercises in this list till you're strong enough to attempt this.

Here's how a V-up is done:

Lie on your back with your arms above your head and palms facing the ceiling.

Bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Raise your legs and hips off the floor as high as possible, forming a 45-degree angle with the body.

Hold for 1-2 seconds before lowering back down (about six inches). Repeat ten times for three sets each time you do this exercise.

#3 Ab Wheel Rollout

Here's how it's done:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat, holding an ab wheel in both hands.

Push away from the floor till you're in a plank position. Extend your arms straight out in front of you so that they are parallel to the floor, and hold this position for ten seconds.

Roll back to the starting position, and repeat for ten reps (five per side).

To make it more challenging, try rolling back farther than normal or adding weight by holding a dumbbell between each hand while extending your arms straight out in front of you during the 10-second holds.

#4 Swiss Ball Crunch

Lie on the ball in a resting position with your feet flat on the floor and hands under your shoulders. Lift your hips off of the ball till you’re in an inverted 'V' position. Hold for two seconds at the top, and lower back down to complete one rep.

Repeat for 30-60 seconds if you're new to this exercise or two minutes if you're more advanced.

#5 Plank

The plank works the entire body, including the core. It offers full body engagement, as it uses the arms and shoulders as stabilizers.

To do a plank:

Get into a push-up position with feet straight, hands under shoulders, and arms locked out.

Don't let your hips sag or lift too high; keep them in line with your shoulders and ankles (your butt should not stick up in the air).

If that feels comfortable, try bringing one foot at a time down to the ground so that you're resting on your elbows instead of your hands (which will make it harder).

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, and rest 30 seconds before switching sides.

Takeaway

As you can see, there are many ab exercises for men. The key is to find an exercise that works for you, and do it consistently.

If you want a tight six-pack, choose at least three of the aforementioned exercises, and do them at least three times per week.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav