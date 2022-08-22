5 Best Ab Roller Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

The ab roller exercises work numerous muscular groups, including the triceps, lats, and core, in contrast to workouts like crunches that only target a few areas of the abdomen.

That's due to the additional difficulty of maintaining equilibrium when you support yourself during the roll-outs.

Your entire core, including the muscles referred to as 'stabilizer' muscles, can be worked out with the ab wheel, which is why it's so effective. Make sure to pay attention to the technique while you perform various ab roller exercises shown below to avoid injury and to maximize your gains.

Best Ab Roller Exercises

It's quite difficult to perform ab roller exercises. Make sure the movement comes from the core as you work your way through these five ab roller exercises listed below:

1) Ab Wheel Knee Tuck

This is a fabulous way to start ab roller exercises. Your lower abs and the very center of your core will get a serious workout from this knee tuck version. However, as you may use your arm for support, it's still on the easier end of ab roller workouts.

Instructions:

Put your feet in the ab wheel straps.

Take the plank position. Maintain a straight body alignment and outstretched arms. From your wrists to your shoulders, your arms should form a straight line.

As much as you can comfortably do without straining, tuck your knees into your chest.

Hold for a while before slowly returning to the neutral position.

Perform three sets of 12 reps.

2) Kneeling Ab Wheel V-rollout

Instead of rolling the wheel forward in this ab roller exercise variation, you can roll it to your side. That will exercise the sides of your core muscles.

Instructions:

Place the ab wheel in front of you as you kneel on a cushion or mat. Hold the grip firmly, and maintain a straight posture.

Turn the wheel to the left, and move it away from yourself. Always maintain a straight posture.

Hold on for a while. Gently retrace your steps to the starting position.

Repeat by switching sides.

3) Bird Dog Ab Wheel Rollout

Ab roller exercises require you to concentrate even more on stability when you lift one knee off the floor. By stimulating each muscle separately, in this variation, you may achieve an even distribution of force throughout your entire core.

Instructions:

Grab the front-facing ab wheel while kneeling down on a mat or cushion. Keep your arms fully extended.

Keeping the leg behind you extended, lift your left knee. Move the ab wheel forward.

When you are near the floor, realign your body so that it's horizontal.

Roll back to the starting position after holding for a while.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Ab Roller Pike

Ab wheel pikes are even more beneficial ab roller exercises for your deep core and lower abs if you take things a step further. You will need an ab roller with foot straps for this motion, much like for the ab roller knee tucks.

Instructions:

Prepare for a plank position by fastening your feet to the ab wheel.

From head to heels, place your body in a straight line, with your wrists under your elbows.

Draw the roller towards you while keeping your legs straight. Create a 'V' shape with your legs and torso.

When you hit the peak V, pause for a moment, and slowly retrace your steps back to where you were.

5) Ab Wheel Plank

This challenging ab roller exercise targets the core from the top, bottom, and sides by modifying the plank. Additionally, it's fabulous to improve weight balance, stability, and control.

Instructions:

As you begin on your hands and knees, position the ab wheel so that it's positioned directly beneath your shoulders. Make a full arm extension.

To ensure that only your toes and the wheel are bearing your weight, step your feet back, and straighten your legs.

For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain this posture. Ensure that your entire body, from head to ankles, is in alignment.

Bring your knees back down to the ground.

Takeaway

If you don't have much time or don't feel like doing sit-ups, the aforementioned exercises are ideal. If you begin to experience pain or tension in your lower back, stop. Re-engage your core, and resume the exercise.

It's crucial to maintain a wide, relaxed shoulder range even when rolling out. If you're having trouble keeping your balance on the wheel, don't worry; it will take some time to get accustomed with the device.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried ab roller exercises? Yess!! No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav