5 Best Ab Wheel Exercises for Beginners

Ab wheel exercises must be on your list if your focus is on toning your abs.

The ab wheel's capacity to involve all of our core muscles, including what are referred to as our "stabilizer" muscles, is what makes it so powerful.

Our skeleton is supported by stabilizer muscles, which helps us maintain balance and good posture. Ab rollers allow you to move through a range of motion that works several core muscles at once, helping you to develop a solid, neutral torso. Although they can have a simplistic design, not all ab rollers are created equal.

5 Best Ab Wheel Exercises

Depending on your level of fitness and abdominal muscle strength, you can choose ab wheel exercises to include in your routine.

Pay close attention to your form and technique when using an ab wheel. Consider engaging your core and ab muscles to see the difference as opposed to rocking your elbows forward.

Here’s a list of ab wheel exercises that are recommended for beginners.

1. V-Rollouts

V-rollouts are the ideal beginner-level ab wheel exercise for strengthening your core and improving your balance and stability. The exercise targets your oblique, upper, and lower abs. It's a simple workout that demands concentration and attention to form.

Here’s how you should do it:

Kneel while holding the roller handles.

You must spread your arms.

Now roll out at a 45-degree angle to one side.

Go back to the starting position.

Next, move in the same manner from the opposite side.

Aim for 20 reps or more.

2. Elevated Knee Rollout

Elevate your knees and begin working your core when you're ready to intensify this ab wheel exercise. The challenge to your ab muscles comes from lifting your knees, which increases your range of movement and makes it more difficult to maintain stability.

Here’s how you should do it:

Kneel on a raised platform with your knees bent; a chair or stacked mats will work.

Grab the ab wheel handles.

Make sure your core is completely engaged as you gradually roll the ab wheel out.

Once your back is flat and your arms are out straight in front of you, roll forward.

Rolling back into the beginning position requires using your core to bring your hands back toward you.

Repeat.

3. Twisting Ab Wheel Rollout

Keep your obliques involved in the motion with this ab wheel exercise. Your ab workout will become more effective if you add a twist.

Here’s how you should do it:

Place your ab wheel in front of you as you kneel on a yoga mat or pad.

Take hold of the ab wheel's grip.

Using your core muscles fully, push it out to the left in a slow manner.

Until you are in your starting posture, pull your arms back toward you.

The same rollout and into the right should be repeated.

4. Bear Crawl Rollout

The bear crawl is a terrific ab wheel exercise to correct and prevent faulty technique and to fire up your lower abs and hip flexors. This exercise is for you if you are not able to get the right lumbar extension with your ab wheel workouts.

Here’s how you should do it:

Your hands should be on the handles of the ab roller as you begin in the table top posture with your knees and feet flat on the ground.

The only things holding up your body are your hands and the balls of your feet, so lift your knees a few inches off the floor. Your back should be straight, and your knees and hips dipping at 90-degree angles.

As you extend your arms, keep your back straight and your lower body at the proper angles. Compared to other ab wheel exercises, you will have a smaller range of motion here, so be careful not to overextend.

To keep them tucked beneath your shoulders, pull your arms back in.

Repeat.

5. One-Leg Rollout

A one-leg rollout is another ab wheel exercise that calls for a lot of stabilizer muscle strength.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand up straight first and place a wheel on the floor in front of you.

Take hold of the handles by bending at the waist.

Roll forward while maintaining a straight back and outstretched arms.

As you fully roll forward, lift one straightened leg.

Once again, bending at the waist to get back to your starting posture, roll the wheel back toward your feet while standing on one leg.

Repeat rollout 5 to 10 times.

Wrapping Up

The ab wheel is an excellent piece of equipment. It gives people who desire to build core strength, tone, and sculpt their bodies access to a number of intermediate to advanced activities.

Bear in mind that ab wheel exercises demand balance and strength in the core. To bring yourself up to level, always focus on your form. It's all about becoming perfect with practice. Doing the above exercises will give you enough ammunition to build stamina.

