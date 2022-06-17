5 Best Aerobic Exercises for Men to Burn the Most Calories

Aerobic exercises are an intense activity that take place over a prolonged duration and rely on maintaining equilibrium between oxygen intake and expenditure. In other words, such exercises can be done with the body in a constant state of motion.

You might consider taking up running if you really want to burn the most calories. Running is among the best activities that help burn the most calories per hour. Other calorie-burning exercises include HIIT routines, jumping rope and swimming, if sprinting isn't your thing. Depending on your interest and fitness level, you can undertake any combination of these exercises.

Here's a point on which we can all agree: The importance of intensity cannot be overstated. More calories are burned when the intensity increases. That's why high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a wonderful way to get shredded while keeping (or even increasing) muscle mass.

While perspiration and effort are two indicators of how hard you're working, the only true way to determine calorie burn is through a precise heart rate monitor that entails your unique characteristics such as age, sex, weight and height.

Want to burn calories? Try these aerobic exercises

The quantity of calories you burn is determined by the length of time you exercise, the pace at which you exercise, the intensity with which you do so, and your weight and height.

Here’s a list of aerobic exercises that can help you burn a lot of calories:

1) Skipping

According to studies, practicing skipping for 45 minutes can help burn up to 450 calories. It's one of the best aerobic exercises, as it targets the shoulders, calves, glutes and quadriceps muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the jump rope handles securely, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Swing the rope around your head, and jump as the rope approaches your front feet.

It may take a little practise to get going at a faster pace, but consistent practice will help.

2) Jumping jacks

Jumping Jack is one of the best aerobic exercises that focuses largely on your quadriceps. It also affects your shoulders, abdomen, groin, calves, lower and upper back, hamstrings and outer thighs to a lesser extent.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your legs together and your hands along your thighs, stand tall.

Jump with your feet stretched sideways and arms raised above your head at the same time.

Return to your original location.

Jumping jacks for 30 minutes can help you burn 200 calories. However, doing so on a regular basis can be difficult and tiresome. As a result, divide these minutes into three ten-minute periods with a five-minute break in between.

3) Bear crawls

This is one of the great aerobic exercises that helps improve physical strength and enhances the entire body. It improve heart fitness and also boosts your metabolic activity.

Here’s how to do it:

Get down on all fours and knees, with your spine flat and your knees slightly bent.

In this stance, walk forward with your right ankle and left hand first, followed by your left ankle and right hand.

That comprises one repetition. Two to three sets of 15–20 repetitions are recommended.

4) Inchworm

This is one of the best aerobic exercises that gives your body a thorough warm-up. Arms, chest, upper and lower back, and abs are all strengthened.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet.

Allow your hands to make contact with the floor while bending at the waist.

To get into a plank stance, take your hands forward.

Move your legs towards your arm, and stand once you're in the plank position.Two to three sets of 10–15 repetitions are recommended.

5) Burpees

Burpees are one of the best aerobic exercises that help improve blood flow, heart rate, strength and flexibility.

Here’s how to do it:

Get into a squat stance by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

To get into a plank position, bend forward, and place your hands in front of your feet while stretching your feet behind you.

Return to squats, and jump as soon as possible. Three to fie sets of 8–15 repetitions are recommended.

Key Takeaway

It's simple to compile a list of aerobics exercises to practice at home for the short to mid term, but long changes are difficult to achieve.

You must be diligent and persistent, which many people find to be the most difficult component of a fitness journey, or you may burn out quickly. You require long-term outcomes, which Fitness and weight-loss retreats can help you achieve.

Fitness retreats are an excellent place to start your journey to becoming healthier. It's a group of like-minded people who want to achieve the same things.

You'll know how to better nourish your body not only through exercise, but also through foods that give you sufficient nutrition and are simple to prepare in your own home.

Fitness retreats offer more than just exercise; they also teach you life skills that you can apply at home, allowing you to comfortably start up at-home aerobic exercises regimens and get the most out of them.

