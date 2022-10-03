5 Best Arm Exercises for Women Over 50

Arm exercises play a key role in boosting upper body strength. The need for strong arms goes beyond aesthetics. Functionally, many daily tasks like carrying, lifting, pushing, and pulling require arm strength.

There are many exercises that can help tone and strengthen the arms without using weights, despite the fact that many typical arm strengthening routines call for weights and a gym.

While aging is a certainty, aging gracefully is not. There are numerous aspects to maintaining excellent physical and mental health as you age, but weight training is one of the most crucial things to think about as you become older.

Exercise slows down the aging process, keeping you physically and mentally younger. Exercise can take many different forms, but strength training is where the real anti-aging magic happens. One of the finest workout types for women over 50 is strength training, so get going.

Best Arm Exercises for Females Above 50

The need for targeted exercises increases if you're a female over 50, and we're not just talking about how you appear; there is something to be said about having strong, toned arms.

In fact, research suggests that gaining muscle can extend your life. Maintaining an active lifestyle as you age is undoubtedly linked to extending your life. Vigorous exercise of any kind improves your heart and contributes to life extension.

Here are five of the best arm exercises for women over 50:

1) Bicep Curl

One of the most common free weight arm exercises is the bicep curl, which is understandable, as it targets the biceps on both the upper and lower arms.

Instructions:

Starting from a standing position, grip a five-pound dumbbell in each hand while keeping your feet hip-width apart. (If you don't have or don't want to use dumbbells, a resistance band is a fine substitute.)

With your palms facing forward, let your arms dangle at your sides.

Keeping your knees slightly bent, engage your core, and stand tall.

Inhale deeply, and raise both arms so that they are in front of the shoulders.

Hold for a while, and gradually bring the weights back down.

2) Tricep Dip

The tricep dip is a great arm exercise for developing arm and shoulder strength.

Instructions:

Start by placing your hands on the chair's front borders.

The feet should be flat on the floor, and the knees should be bent. Hover your buttocks right in front of the seat.

Extend your arms, and raise your chin while maintaining a forward gaze.

As soon as both arms are at a 90-degree angle, lower your torso till it's parallel to the floor.

Press back to the starting posture by utilizing your triceps.

3) Lateral Raise

The deltoid muscles are used during lateral rises, a straightforward arm exercise that can improve the shoulders. If you're new to body sculpting, this exercise is ideal for a 'low weight, high rep' programme and is the ideal strength training exercise.

Instructions:

With your feet apart at hip distance, stand tall.

Each hand should hold a five-pound dumbbell, with the palms facing in.

Keep your spine neutral, head forward, and core engaged.

Lift both dumbbells up and out to the sides such that the body resembles the letter 'T'.

Raise your arms slightly higher once they're at shoulder height; squeeze, and hold for a second.

Return the weights to the starting position gradually.

4) Tricep Kickback

Another fabulous arm exercise for the tiny muscles in the back of the arms is the tricep kickback, thanks to its efficient movement.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell weighing five pounds in each hand as you get ready.

Make sure to engage your abs, and keep your back flat while you lean forward at the waist, and gently bend your knees.

At your side, just above waist level, bend, and tuck your elbows in to form a 90-degree angle on each arm.

Keep your elbow position consistent while performing tricep kickbacks till the arm is nearly parallel to the floor and straight from shoulder to fist.

Repeat after a gentle return of the forearms to the starting position.

5) Hammer Curl

The manner in which you hold the dumbbells is what sets this arm exercise apart from a standard bicep curl. The muscles closest to the elbow are targeted by a small adjustment in position.

Instructions:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a five-pound dumbbell in each hand, with your arms by your sides and palms facing in.

Keep your hands facing each other as you slowly bend your elbows, and lift the dumbbells to your shoulders.

At the peak of the movement, pause briefly, and tense your biceps before gradually returning to the starting position.

Takeaway

It's not impossible to achieve the toned arms of your desire after the age of 50. It simply requires some effort, endurance, and commitment.

Choose a handful of the aforementioned arm exercises, and perform them a few times per week. Rotate the exercises occasionally. Aim for three sets of every workout with 6-15 reps per set. There are several benefits to exercise, especially arm strengthening.

