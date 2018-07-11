5 Best Arm Workouts For Women To Reduce Arm Fat And Get Toned Arms

Toned arms are definitely a source of confidence. I know most of you agree with that. I do not mean to say that the other parts of your body aren’t important, but toned arms just act as a cherry on top.

So why take things slow and steady when it comes to toning arms? I know that you have been looking at your jiggling arms in the mirror and secretly hoping for the world to turn around and somehow replacing them with a set of muscular and toned arms.

But like any other part of your body, you do need to do some very specific exercises to get the desired results. You must fit an arms' day in your routine and diligently follow it. After all, arm fat is super stubborn and difficult to get rid of.

You need to incorporate arm exercises into your workout to get such toned arms

In this arm toning workout regimen, we will try and shock the muscles of this area so that they increase the metabolism rate and help you lose arm fat faster. Further, if you are losing the fat, you will tone your arms in the long run, but only if you continue to do these exercises. So ladies, let us get started.

#1 Chest Presses

This exercise will require a set of dumbbells. Adding weight to any exercise just intensifies the training.

Instructions:

Step 1: You can choose to lie on a bench or on the floor, facing up. Bend your knees such that your feet are flat on the ground.

Step 2: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms over your chest, such that they are pointing towards the ceiling.

Step 3: Slowly bend your elbows to a 90 degree and lower your arms, towards your side. Go down until your elbows touch the floor, if you are lying on the ground, or if your upper arms reach shoulder level, if you are on a bench. Your palms are to face forward.

Step 4: Take your arms back to the initial position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

