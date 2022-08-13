5 Best Balance Exercises Every Athlete Must Do

Balance exercises must be included in the workout routine of every athlete. These exercises raise your center of gravity, enabling you to exert more power and strength, and move with more precision.

You cannot expect to perform at your best or advance in your sport without these exerciese. These workouts for balance build core power and stability, keeping you lighter on your feet.

Anyone, at any age, can benefit from balance training, especially athletes, as these workouts boost their strength. Seniors utilize it to avoid fall-related injuries and maintain their independence.

Best Balance Exercises for Athletes

Balance exercises can occasionally be difficult, but with continued effort, they get simpler. As the workouts get simpler, gradually up the number of reps.

Here is a list of the five best balance exercises that can increase your athletic performance:

1) Sumo Squat with Outer Thigh Pulse

This balance exercise develops your lower body and makes your core work harder while enhancing your balance.

Here's how to do it:

Step out with your feet 45 degrees apart in a wide stance.

Sumo squats are performed by bending at the hips and knees. Maintain an erect posture.

Stand, and stretch the opposing arm and leg. Hold and pulse your leg up three times up to three inches.

Repeat by lowering your leg to the starting position.

Perform 12 reps on both sides.

2) Standing Crunch with Under the Leg Clap

This balance exercise improves your stability, as it's difficult enough to balance on one leg. Your core will burn if you add movement while in a static hold, using these claps.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin with one leg out in front of you, with knee bent at a 90-degree angle and hands together overhead; balance yourself on that leg.

Step forward while clapping your hands beneath the lifted leg.

Continue clapping 12 times under your elevated leg and 12 times over your head, and repeat.

3) Curtsy Lunge with Oblique Crunch

This balance exercise involves your inner thighs, works your glutes, and tones your obliques.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, elbows spread wide, and fingertips near your ears.

Lower yourself into a curtsy lunge while crossing one leg behind you.

Oblique crunches can be performed by standing and bringing the same leg up to the same side elbow without rotating your hips.

Do 12 repetitions, and switch legs.

4) Plank with Flying Plane Arms

This is a great balance exercise, as your core strength and stability are put to the test as you raise and move one of your extremities.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position, with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and arms extended.

Lift one arm straight out in front of you while keeping your hips steady and core active.

Fan out this arm to the side while continuing to hold it up.

Lower your hand to the floor after bringing it back to the front.

On the other side, repeat this pattern. For 12 rounds, alternate the sides continuously.

5) Arm Sequence with Lifted Heels

This is a great balance exercise to improve your stability. Your center of gravity is inherently unstable when you're standing with your heels raised and in a narrow stance. Your balance and core strength are further tested when you add arms movement on top of it.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by standing with your feet together, knees slightly bent and pressing your knees towards each other.

Holding a set of light to medium dumbbells by your sides, keep your arms at your sides.

About two inches should be added to your heel lift. As you perform a shoulder press and bicep curl, maintain this position.

Lower the weights to the starting position while keeping your arms out in front of you.

To avoid arching your back, maintain a strong core throughout the movement.

Repeat eight times.

Takeaway

The balance exercises can be changed to suit your needs or to make them harder or easier.

The latter will be simpler if you start on your non-dominant side. If you wish to balance your body between your dominant and non-dominant sides, perform on your non-dominant side twice. Try performing the exercises with one or both eyes closed after you become accustomed to them.

Edited by Bhargav