5 Best Barre Arm Exercises with Weights for Women

Barre arm exercises help with strengthening and toning the muscles without adding mass or making the arms bulkier. Barre exercises are also used to improve posture, but if you’re specifically targeting the arms, there will be very little impact on your posture.

Nevertheless, you can use barre arm exercises with weight to focus on toning the arms. That primarily comes in handy when you’re losing weight, and your muscles need conditioning to develop a toned physique.

Barre Arm Exercises with Weights for Toning

The following are five barre arm exercises women can incorporate in their workout routine to tone their arms:

1) Bicep Curl

Bicep curls are a common arm exercise. They tone the arm muscles while impacting the core muscles as well.

Ideally, you can do bicep curls right after a shoulder exercise. Additionally, bicep curls provide the body the opportunity to focus on alignment and posture as well. Be careful not to swing your arms, and ensure that you’re in control at all times.

2) Hammer Curl

The next bicep exercise you should try during a workout session is hammer curls. It focuses on the biceps and the elbow-flexor muscle known as brachioradialis.

You need to ensure that you’re using a weight that allows you to bring the dumbbell all the way towards your chest while your palms face each other.

You can find a guide for doing hammer curls here.

3) Shoulder Pulse

The 90-degree shoulder pulses target the anterior and posterior deltoid. While it focuses more on the anterior, it stretches the posterior deltoids as well.

Additionally, shoulder pulses fix posture and strength as well by engaging the core and glutes for stabilization. It’s absolutely fine to begin without weight and only move to weights when the muscles permit.

You can find a shoulder exercise routine for women here.

4) Tricep Dip

Tricep exercises are key barre arm exercises, as the said muscle group is the largest in the upper arm. Triceps play an important role in overall arm development, so you must work the muscles properly.

Tricep dips are a common tricep exercise and helps isolate the muscles during the exercise. If you become comfortable with tricep dips, you can try reverse-push ups too.

5) Chest Press

While you’ve worked on the shoulders and triceps, both of them require more work than the biceps.

You can use chest press barre exercise to focus on both the triceps and shoulders. It’s a compound workout that allows you to work on two or more muscle groups at the same time.

The chest press allows you to focus on the chest, triceps, and shoulders.

Bottom Line

Barre arm exercises enable you to tone your arms without adding excessive muscle mass. However, if you absolutely want to avoid muscle mass, you can stick to light weights, and add additional reps to your sets.

It’s important that you understand the type of physique you want before choosing a workout routine.

