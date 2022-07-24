How To Get Arms Like Lou Ferrigno AKA 'The Hulk'? 5 Best Bicep Exercises

Lou Ferrigno, AKA The Hulk, is the definition of musclebound. Look at those arms, but how did he get them? What's his secret exercise routine?

To find out, we've compiled a list of the best arm exercises you can do at home to get big like The Hulk. Here's everything you need to know about building muscle like Lou Ferrigno's.

Best Bicep Exercises To Get Arms Like Lou Ferrigno

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Barbell Curl

Barbell curls are one of the most basic exercises for building size and strength in your biceps. Building massive biceps like Lou Ferrigno's requires you to target all the heads of your biceps.

The barbell curl is an all-timer; it engages your entire biceps and leaves you with a killer pump. The correct way to do a barbell curl is as follows:

Grip the bar with an underhand grip, palms facing away from you.

Keeping your back flat against the bench, raise the weight using only your elbows, keeping them tucked in close to your sides throughout each rep.

Don’t lift with your shoulders or forearms—just use them for balance at first.

#2 Standing Dumbbell Hammer Curl

The standing dumbbell hammer curl is a simple exercise that can help you build bigger biceps. You'll need a dumbbell or barbell, depending on your preference.

Stand straight with your feet slightly apart and knees straight at 90 degrees to avoid injury during this exercise. With higher weight loads, it may be necessary for you to stand on a bench or even use an assisted machine so you don't have to bend over too much while performing the curl motion.

Grab the dumbbell by holding it with a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Raise it up towards your shoulders by bending at the elbow joint till it's near your shoulder level. Slowly lower back down till you're in the starting position again before performing15-20 repetitions per set (three sets total).

#3 Incline Dumbbell Curl

Sit on a bench, chair or couch, and hold dumbbells at your sides. Your knees can be slightly bent. Lift the dumbbells up to shoulder height while keeping your elbows close to your body (as opposed to letting them flare out).

Slowly lower the weights till they almost touch your shoulders again, and lift back up for one repetition.

#4 Preacher Curl

If you want hulk-worthy biceps like Lou Ferrigno's, the Preacher Curl is your best bet. This exercise is great for isolating and strengthening your biceps, as well as building up forearm strength.

To do this exercise, set up a preacher bench in front of a weight rack, or use a bench with an inclined seat that has a barbell holder mounted at one end (if you don't have access to one of these benches, you can still do this move).

Grab hold of the barbell using an overhand grip, and place it on top of your thighs. Lay down on the incline, with both hands gripping the barbell firmly (you may need to adjust how much weight you're using based on how many plates you have available).

Keeping your elbows close to your body (but not touching), raise them till they're parallel with the floor before lowering them back down again. Repeat till failure.

#5 Concentration Curl

If you're looking to build your biceps like Lou Ferrigno's, concentration curls are a great exercise to start with. That's because they help isolate the bicep muscle and can be done using a variety of different equipment, so they're very versatile.

Here's how it's done:

Stand in front of a bench or chair with a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should be facing forward but slightly turned outwards so that when you lift your arms up at the end of each rep, the dumbbells are parallel to each other rather than lined up vertically (like in an overhead press).

Keeping your elbows tucked close into your sides, slowly lower one arm while keeping it straight till it hangs just above floor level.

Hold this position for one to two seconds before returning back up again towards chest height. Make sure not to lock out at any point during this movement.

Make sure to go till only about 90% range of motion is left—you want as little momentum as possible. Repeat ten times on each side for three sets per workout session. Rest 30 seconds between sets, and perform every two days, if possible.

Takeaway

To get arms like Lou Ferrigno's, you need to focus on not just the biceps but also your forearm muscles.

Bicep exercises alone won't do it, so you should incorporate the aforementioned five best bicep exercises into your workout routine.

