5 Best Butt Exercises for Men to Build Strong Glutes

The best butt exercises for men focus on developing the glutes and hamstrings. The more you develop these muscle groups, the better it is for your overall lower body physique.

However, it’s important to understand that glutes can benefit from both volume and intensity. Therefore, whether you go heavy or not won’t matter till you continue to focus on activating the bigger and smaller muscles in the group.

Best Butt Exercises for Men

While there are several workouts to develop the glutes, here are five of the best butt exercises for men to develop an insane lower body:

1) Squat

It goes without saying that whether you want to develop glutes, hamstrings, or quads, you need to focus on squats. It’s the king of leg exercises and should always have a spot in your leg workout routine.

There are different variations of the exercise, such as dumbbell squats, hack squats, sumo squats, front squats, and others. Eventually, you need to focus on having a proper form and going low enough to enable posterior activation.

You can find a complete guide about doing squats here.

2) Step-up

Step-ups require you to put pressure on one leg to lift your entire body. When you lift your body, the glutes get activated because of the pressure. That allows the bigger and smaller fibers to focus on muscle growth and development.

You can do bodyweight step-ups or dumbbell step-ups, depending on which one works better for you.

You can find a guide to doing weighted step-ups here.

3) Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are an excellent butt exercise for men. They focus on overall glute development and have an impact on the hamstrings too.

When you’re doing hip thrusts, setting it up is a challenge in itself. While you’re trying to understand the best way to go about it, it’s best to take someone’s help initially. As you become more confident of the form, you will be able to do hip thrusts on your own.

Here are some hip thrust variations that can help you as you become stronger.

4) Lunge

Lunges are a great way to introduce exercises to your leg routine that can be done unilaterally. You can focus on one leg at a time, and focus on fixing any muscle or strength imbalance between the two sides.

Click here if you want to know more about lunges.

5) One-legged Deadlift

The best butt exercises for men do not need to be complicated, but they need to be effective. Therefore, every exercise should primarily focus on your posterior and hamstrings. One such exercise is deadlifts.

To do one-legged deadlifts, hold a dumbbell in your right, and stand straight. Next, bend forward with only your right leg on the ground. Your left leg will move backwards while remaining straight.

At the top of the motion, the back and left leg will be in one straight line.

Bottom Line

The best butt exercises will be useful when you start coupling them with proper nutrition. If you provide your body with enough protein, carbohydrates, and fat, only then will you be able to develop your muscle group and physique as desired.

