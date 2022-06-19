5 Best Calf Stretches You Should Do before Leg Workout

Calf stretches are a must for any leg workout routine, as they loosen up stiff calves, which tend to get worse after a long period of inactivity, especially if they are tight. They also help reduce pain and inflammation and speed up healing.

Calf stretches are quick and effective ways to loosen up the lower part of your legs. They also help you get into fighting shape for a better workout.

Why Calf Stretch Is Important?

Static stretches (which are held in situ) can assist loosen up the filaments of sarcomeres, which can help prevent or lessen calf tightness.

Just make sure you get some exercise in first, like a 3- to 5-minute walk around the house, to boost blood flow to the muscles, which will allow you to stretch deeper and avoid any damage to your calves.

To improve mobility and flexibility, you should also incorporate dynamic calf stretches (stretches that require active movement) into your practice.

Best Calf Stretches to Do before Your Leg Day

Here are five best calf stretches to do before your leg day:

1) Downward Dog

Pressing your heels towards the ground is the key to doing a calf stretch from this traditional yoga pose.

To do this calf stretch:

Begin in a high plank position, with your hands beneath your shoulders.

Shift your weight back, pressing through your fingers and hands, to bring your butt to the ceiling, forming an inverted 'V' shape.

The closer your heels are to the ground, the deeper the calf stretch will be.

Bend your knees slightly while pressing your heels towards the ground to stretch the lowest area of your calves.

2) Seated Calf stretch with Band

Bands are a fabulous way to increase the range of motion for people with tight hamstrings and calves. If you don't have a resistance band, a yoga strap, towel, or anything similar can be used.

To do this move:

Sit with your legs extended on the floor.

Hold both sides of one foot with your hands as you loop a resistance band (or whatever tool you're using) around it.

Pull your toes gently towards your shin till you feel a stretch in your calf.

Rep on the opposite side.

3) Lunging Calf Stretch

As it can be done anywhere, this is one of the most popular calf stretches. A straight back leg implies you'll feel in the gastrocnemius, your calf's largest muscle, while doing this stretch.

To do the lunging calf stretch:

Stand a few feet from a wall. If you don't have access to a wall, you can do this exercise with your hands on your hips.

Step one foot back into a short lunge, bending your front leg and maintaining your back leg straight, with your hands on the wall for support.

Lean against the wall, and press your back heel into the ground so that it's flat.

The stretch will be deeper if your feet are further apart.

Change the angle of your foot positioning after you've held this stretch. You'll likely notice that certain sections of your calf feel tighter than others, depending on your movement patterns, the shoes you wear and your lifestyle.

Rep on the opposite side.

4) Heel Drop Stretch

You'll need a step, box or a treadmill's edge for this stretch. The heel drop exercise is an osteoporosis workout that is both safe and effective. The heel drop exercise produces ground response forces, which cause muscle vibration, stimulating bone formation in the leg and hip area.

To do this move:

Stand on the edge of your step with the balls of your feet.

Drop one of your heels on the ground. Bend the other leg, but don't put too much weight on it.

Rep on the opposite side.

You can either slowly pedal your heels back and forth, or lower both heels to the ground and raise them up and down to make this exercise a dynamic stretch.

5) Standing Bent Over Calf Stretch

This stretch targets your hamstrings while also working on ankle dorsiflexion. It's beneficial to obtain the full posterior chain, as each muscle group influences the other. Stretching can help not only to relieve but also to avoid plantar fasciitis.

To do this stretch:

Standing with your feet staggered is a good idea.

Fold forward, and grip your front foot beneath your toes while bending your back knee and keeping your front knee straight.

Pull your toes up slowly, feeling the strain in your leg.

Rep on the opposite side.

Takeaway

As long as you remember leg day every other workout, doing some static stretches before your leg workouts can make your routine more effective and less likely to cause an injury. Go easy on the calf stretches, though.

Running, especially barefoot, can do more for increasing calf flexibility and preventing injuries than any static stretch. Just remember to keep breathing deeply through the duration of each stretch, and enjoy the feeling of your muscles elongating and loosening up.

