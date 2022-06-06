5 Best Calisthenics Resistance Exercises to Become Stronger

Calisthenics is the art of using weight resistance for workouts to maximise the body's strength.

The fact that calisthenics does not need any equipment makes it a very good way to burn fat and lose weight. That's why calisthenic exercises are used in circuit training and boot camp training, as well as standard strength-training routines.

Best Calisthenics Resistance Exercises

There are a few Calisthenics Resistance exercises you can do at home to help you relieve stress and increase your endurance, strength and flexibility without the use of any equipment. Here's a look at five of them:

1) Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are one of the most popular exercises for burning calories and building muscle. They are helpful for the heart and lungs and provide good cardio. One of the foundation exercises of calisthenics is this workout.

Here's how they're done:

Stand erect with your feet together, arms at your sides.

Inhale; raise your arms overhead, and kick your legs out and wider than shoulder-width apart.

Bring both hands down, and touch your toes. Repeat this move three times.

2) Prisoner Squat Jump

Squat jumps have been transformed into prisoner squat jumps. The various arm positions in prisoner squats work the core and lower body.

It can be done as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed out. Reach your arms behind your head, and interlace your fingers.

Squat down slightly, keeping your spine straight and knees higher than your heels.

Jump as high as you can while keeping your elbows raised and pointing to the opposite side. When you land, bend your knees to absorb the shock of the impact.

3) Chin-ups

Chin-ups are a great option to strengthen and condition your upper body. They can also be used as a warm-up for pull-ups. To complete this workout, all you need is a bar that is fixed at a height.

To do chin-ups:

Put your feet right beneath the bar.

Grab the bar with both hands facing you as you jump to your feet. Shoulder-width should be the distance between your hands.

Bend your knees and cross your legs. Here's where you'll start.

Curl your biceps to lift your body. Come to a halt when your chin is barely above the bar.

Slowly extend your hands to return to the starting position. Exhale.

4) Sit-ups

Sit-ups work the abdominal muscles and are an excellent technique to increase core strength and endurance. Sit-ups target various muscles depending on where your hands are placed (behind your head or overhead).

Here's how they're done:

Lie down on a mat. Extend both hands over your head while bending your knees and placing your feet level on the floor. Lie down on the floor with your lower back against it.

Lift your head and upper body off the floor; engage your core, and lift your hands off the floor. Sit in a comfortable position with your forearms resting on your knees.

Exhale, and slowly lie down on the floor, hands over your head.

5) Pull-ups

Pull-ups build upper-body strength by engaging all the muscles in the body, from the limbs to the core. They're ideal for calorie burning and muscular toning. Pectorals, deltoids, lats, biceps, triceps and core are all targeted.

They're done as follows:

Keep a robust, well-secured pull-up bar at a comfortable height. With your palms facing outside, spread your hands somewhat wider than shoulder-width apart. Cross your legs, and bend your knees. This is where you'll begin.

Bend your elbows, and engage your core. Pull yourself up to the point when your chin is above the bar.

Extend your arms, and lower your body slowly to return to the starting position. That's one repetition.

Benefits of Calisthenics Exercise

Muscle growth and strengthening assistance.

Balance, agility and coordination are improved.

Endurance, strength and flexibility are improved.

Heavy weight lifting can cause muscle and joint issues, which can be relieved by doing calisthenic exercises.

All age groups can perform these exercises anywhere.

Helps to have more control of your body.

Helps in burning more calories.

Assist in the development of lean muscles rather than a bloated appearance.

Calisthenics can help you increase your endurance, agility and range of motion. Begin with the basic workout module. and work your way up to the more difficult and advanced ones. With these workouts, you may improve your muscle tone and overall fitness in just a few weeks.

Bottom Line

Many people who practice yoga and enjoy its benefits are turning to calisthenic exercises for that extra boost as well. Especially now, with the growing popularity of home workouts and fitness routines for those with limited spare time and space, people want a full-body workout in a short period of time.

All of us are always pressed for time. Whether you are trying to improve your health and appear slimmer or simply stay healthy, there are plenty of reasons to perform calisthenics exercises.

