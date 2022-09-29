5 Best Cardio Exercises for Men to Lose Visible Fat

If you want to lose visible fat, you need to know the exercises that can help you achieve that. More often than not, the wrong routine can end you up with a different set of results than what you anticipated.

Workouts are usually formed from resistance training and cardio. Resistance training is generally done with weights, while cardio can be done using machines or without.

While you must focus on resistance training for optimum benefits from your workout, it’s important to know some of the best cardio exercises that can help you lose fat as well.

Best Cardio Exercises to Lose Visible Fat

Here are five of the best cardio exercises for men that you can incorporate in your workout routine to lose fat.

You don’t have to do all the exercises on the same day. In fact, rotating the exercises can help you remain motivated in case you become too used to a particular exercise and lose motivation to do it every day.

Let's get started:

1) Running

It goes without saying that running or stair running is one of the best cardio exercises. Every day, millions of people across the world go for runs, as running is a proven and effective way to lose fat and remain fit.

If you do not have the time to go to the gym or do any other activities related to fitness, it’s best to set aside some time every day to go running. That will help with blood circulation, strengthening joints, and becoming fitter.

2) Swimming

Swimming isn’t something everyone enjoys. However, if you enjoy swimming, have the time to go for a swim, and have access to a pool, you should do swimming.

It’s a full body exercise that helps with fat loss and improves strength as well.

3) Rowing

Another full body cardio exercises, rowing requires you to have access to a rowing club, and you need to learn rowing first.

Some gyms have rowing machines that replicate the rowing motion without you having to learn the sport.

4) Cycling

Cycling primarily works on the lower body, especially the calves. Most cyclists have strong and visible calves and quads.

In fact, many use cycling as their mode of transportation for commuting. Not only does it help them remain fit, but it's also an economical option for commuting.

5) Jump Rope

Jump ropes are great for weight loss, especially if you can combine jumps and skips.

One of the best cardio exercise is a jump rope routine where you combine jump rope moves, and use them in a circuit.

Bottom Line

While knowing about the best cardio exercises is an important step, the first is to follow a diet that keeps you in a calorie deficit.

The only way to lose weight is to keep yourself in a calorie deficit. That forces the body to burn the stored calories to make up for the deficit, which in turn triggers weight loss.

Moreover, proper sleep and hydration are extremely crucial for weight loss as well.

