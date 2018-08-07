Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Best Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    07 Aug 2018, 21:56 IST

Enter

Burning fat and getting into shape could turn out to become a daunting task as it requires tremendous discipline and commitment levels. Traditional workouts that revolve around reducing the fat focus on lifting and other compound exercises that tone the target muscle group.

However, you could reduce fat by incorporating a few high-intensity cardiovascular workouts that activate a host of muscles and aid you in reducing the fat at a rapid pace. Walking, running, swimming and rowing are the first exercises that come to mind while thinking about cardio workouts. However, there are other cardio workouts that you could perform in the comfort of your home with minimal equipment to burn all the excessive fat.

Get all the latest Cardio Workout Tips at Sportskeeda

Nevertheless, ensure that you always supplement cardio exercises with strength training and toning exercises to avoid any muscle imbalances. Moreover, changing your lifestyle and eating habits goes a long way in reducing the fat. Focus on having foods that have a reduced calorie content but ensure that you get your daily dose of essential vitamins and minerals.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five effective cardio workouts that you could add to your training program to reduce fat and get in shape.

#1 Jump Squat

This variation of the squat is an excellent plyometric exercise that is tremendously effective in reducing the fat. Additionally, the exercise targets the hamstrings, glutes and the abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart. Place your arms on the side and parallel to the body.

Step 2: Lower your body into a squat position and bring your fully extended arms behind the torso.

Step 3: Explosively jump as high as you can while swinging your arms upwards. Ensure that the arms are fully extended throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 4: Gently land on your feet such that you get into a squat position.

Repeat the exercise at a rapid pace for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Rather than swinging your arms, you could perform the jump squat by placing your palms on the back of the head without interlocking the fingers.

Next up: Battle Rope Cardio Workout

Also read: 5 Insane Cardio Workouts For Women

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Cardio Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Insane Cardio Workouts For Women
RELATED STORY
6 Super Effective Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
5 Ultimate Flat Stomach Workouts To Reduce Fat & Get...
RELATED STORY
5 Super Easy & Effective Arm Toning Workouts To Get...
RELATED STORY
6 Full Body Workouts To Cut Body Fat & Build Muscles
RELATED STORY
5 Best Lower Ab Workouts To Strengthen Your Core - Lower...
RELATED STORY
6 Easy Bicep Workouts To Get Toned Arms For Women 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Arm Workouts For Women To Reduce Arm Fat And Get...
RELATED STORY
5 Couple workouts you must try with your partner
RELATED STORY
5 Forearm Workouts At Home Without Equipment
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us