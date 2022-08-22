5 Best Core Blasting Exercises for Men

If you're looking for a way to get the most out of your core exercises, then you've come to the right place. Building up your core will help boost your strength and endurance levels so that you can be stronger in everything you do. Here are 5 of the best core-blasting exercises for men.

Best Core-Blasting Exercises For Men

1. Abdominal Rollout

The abdominal rollout is a great exercise to work your lower back and abs. It can be performed using a foam roller instead or in addition to using an open door if desired for variety or additional difficulty.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on the floor and place your feet flat on the floor with the tops of your feet against the hinge side.

Slowly slide yourself forward until your chest is parallel to the floor.

Hold this position for 8-10 seconds before slowly returning to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps, resting 1 minute between sets.

2. Hanging Leg Raise

Leg raises work the abdominal and lower leg muscles. They help in building agility during routine movements.

Here's how you should to do it:

Get on to a pull-up bar or hang from a high object, with your arms completely straight and your legs hanging off the ground.

Exhale as you raise your knees toward your chest, then inhale as you lower them back down for another rep. Repeat for 10-15 repetitions total.

To make this move more challenging, simply bend one knee at 90 degrees while raising and lowering both legs together (alternate knees every 2 reps). That way, when one leg is in front of the other during any given rep, its resistance will be much greater than if both were side by side when they were raised together.

3. Russian Twist

The Russian twist works the arms and the obliques.

Here's how you should to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent in front of you and feet flat.

Then place both hands behind your head with elbows out wide.

The goal is to keep the arms fully locked as you rotate your torso from side to side.

You can make this exercise harder by using weights or kettlebells in each hand instead of having just one arm at a time behind your head.

You can also make this exercise easier by keeping a slight bend in one knee while performing it—this reduces some of the pressure on lower back muscles, making it less of an intense workout.

4. Side Plank Hold

The side plank hold is another excellent exercise for working your obliques.

Here's how you should to do it:

Lie on one side with your legs straight and your feet stacked one on top of the other.

Place your arms at a 45-degree angle from your body so that they make a T shape with your torso; hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Now switch sides and repeat.

For added challenge, move into a side plank lateral raise by moving one arm up toward the ceiling as high as you can without shifting any weight onto the lower arm or moving away from the floor (or bed). Then lower it back down and repeat with each arm until time is up! If these modifications are too tough, stick to just holding yourself in place while lying on one side!

5. Inverted Row

The inverted row is a useful exercise for strengthening the spine and opening up the chest.

Here's how you should to do it:

Tuck your shoulder blades under your body and hold them there for the duration of the exercise.

Use a barbell, suspension trainer, or TRX. If using a suspension trainer, use handles that can be locked out at any height. You should also have access to something sturdy that will support your feet (like an upright bench) so you don’t have to rely solely on the strength of your arms and shoulders.

Hold onto dumbbells or kettlebells if you want more weight added to this movement—but make sure they don’t distract from proper form by moving too far away from their starting position as you go through the reps!

Conclusion

Core exercises are very important for men because they can help build a strong, muscular lower body and improve overall health. Plus, working out your core will help you perform better at other sports like soccer or basketball!

