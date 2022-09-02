5 Best Core Exercises and Workouts for Beginners

As the name suggests, core exercises target the abdominal muscles and help in toning the abs. Core stability and strength can refer to various things depending on the situation.

A strong core improves stability and balance, whether you're resuming your exercise routine after a break or are new to one. As your strength increases or returns, you will feel confident in your ability to execute more difficult movements.

The core includes numerous muscle groups and planes of motion. They either oppose undesirable trunk movement in response to an external force, or serve as a stable base to move the arms and legs during athletic endeavors.

Best Core Exercises for Beginners

For optimum performance, spine and back health, and longevity, core exercises play a key role.

Here’s a list of five core exercises every beginner should include in their routine:

1) Weather Vane

Weather vane is a great core exercise, as it targets the obliques along the lower spine. It's a great option for beginners.

Here’s how to do it:

Starting on all fours, place your wrists and elbows squarely beneath your shoulders, and place your palms flat on the floor, with fingers pointing forward.

Keep your neck long and neutral, and the knees precisely below the hips.

After engaging your core, slowly extend your right arm and left leg such that they are parallel to the ground.

Keeping your back flat and level, extend your right arm and left leg as far as you can while maintaining control.

Go backwards, and take up your initial position.

2) Table Top Knee Tap

This is yet another great core exercise for beginners. It works the rectus abdominis, lower spine, and transverse abdominis muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Starting on all fours, place your wrists and elbows directly beneath your shoulders; flatten your palms on the floor, with your fingers pointing forward.

Keep your knees positioned immediately below the hips, with your toes tucked and pressed into the mat.

Maintain a straight, long neck. Your starting position is as shown in the video above.

Lift your legs off the mat while keeping your core firm to align your hips and shoulders.

Release your knees to the ground after hovering for a second or two.

3) Single Leg Stretch

When starting to work on your abs and core muscles, single leg stretches are a good place to start.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back, hugging your right knee to your chest with your arms as you raise your left leg straight up in the air.

Hover your left foot a few inches off the ground while maintaining a straight left leg.

Release and straighten the right leg slowly and deliberately to hover over the floor.

At the same time, bend the left knee inward towards your chest, and wrap your hands around the left shin.

4) Slow Motion Mountain Climber

Targeting the deep core muscles while maintaining a neutral torso is a terrific way to improve runs, lifts, and jumps. The impact on the core increases if you slow down the intensity.

Instructions:

Your feet should be on sliding discs as you maintain a push-up stance.

To stabilize your hips and lower back, tighten your glutes.

Pull your belly button towards your chin and knees toward your chest to exert tension through your legs.

Without letting your body or hips sag, slowly draw one knee towards your chest.

Slowly stretch that leg back to the push-up position.

Continue with the opposite leg.

5) Hollow Body Hold

The hollow body hold is another great exercise for the core, especially for beginners.

Instructions:

Stretch your arms and legs out in front of you as you lay on your back, bracing the front of your core like a shield and attempting to bring your belly button up to your chin.

Pull your toes and kneecaps towards your shins and hips as you raise your arms and legs off the floor.

Maintain the position for 40-50 seconds.

Takeaway

Core exercises are a terrific place to start, whether you're wanting to start a new workout regimen or give your current one an extra boost.

Before beginning a new workout programme, consult a professional personal trainer, who can show you how to safely tone and develop your core if you have had or currently experience back pain.

