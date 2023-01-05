Practicing deltoid exercises with specific machines helps build stronger and bigger shoulders while also boosting total body strength.

Having well-built shoulder muscles not only makes your physique more appealing but also enhances overall upper-body strength and fitness. Deltoid exercises using machines are particularly great for beginners as they reduce the chances of injuries and also help newbies learn proper form.

Best Deltoid Exercises Using Machines

Try the given deltoid exercises in your next gym workout and see how they work for you:

1. Rear Delt Flye

The rear delt flye is one of the best deltoid exercises done using a rear deltoid machine. This exercise isolates the muscle and particularly targets the posterior delts. You can easily find this machine at your gym and work out to strengthen not only your deltoid muscles but your rhomboids and traps too.

To do rear delt flyes:

Sit straight, facing the pad, and adjust the seat height accordingly. Make sure the handles are in front of you and are leveled with your shoulders.

Grab the handles tightly with your palms down or facing one another, and gently press your arms back. Keep a slight bent in your arms.

Now tighten your abs and squeeze your shoulders as you pull the handles wide apart.

Hold and then return your arms to the start.

Complete 12 reps.

2. Cable Machine Shoulder Press

The shoulder press is among the most beneficial deltoid exercises that target the anterior deltoids. This delts workout engages all three delt heads and also improves shoulder stability, strength, and size. You can do this exercise with a barbell, dumbbell, and Smith machine as well.

To do the cable machine shoulder press:

Set up the machine with a bar attachment and load up adequate weight.

Stand tall facing away from the cable machine and position your feet at a hip-width distance.

Hold the bar at your chest level, and slowly push it up until your arms get straight.

Squeeze your shoulder blades at the top, and then slowly bring the bar down to the initial position.

Complete 12 reps.

3. Smith Machine Upright Row

Smith machine upright row is one of the most effective front delt exercises that also targets the lateral deltoids, triceps, and upper back muscles. This exercise can be done using one arm at a time to strengthen both sides unilaterally and evenly.

To do the Smith machine upright row:

Stand tall with your feet positioned at a hip-width distance, and keep your core muscles tight and your back straight.

Grab the bar using an overhand grip, and position it at your upper thighs.

Now lift the bar to your chest level while engaging your shoulder muscles and traps and keeping your elbows as high as you can.

At the top position, squeeze your traps and deltoid muscles and slowly lower the bar down to the start.

Complete 10 reps.

4. Cable Face Pull

Face pull is another one of the best deltoid exercises that targets several muscles in the upper back and shoulder muscles. This exercise helps bulk up the muscles and corrects muscle imbalances as well.

To do the face pull:

Hold the cable rope using an overhand grip and keep your thumbs up.

Now take a few steps back from the machine to extend the cable and create tension.

Pull the handles tightly towards you while keeping your upper arms parallel to the ground so that the rope goes either side of your face.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and then return to the initial position.

Keep your shoulders up throughout the exercise. Repeat the exercise.

5. Smith Machine Shrug

The shrug is among the most productive deltoid exercises that target all delt heads and work on the trapezius as well.

To do the Smith machine shrug:

Set the barbell at your mid-thigh level and stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance. Hold the barbell with a pronated grip.

Keep your core muscles engaged and back straight, and lift the barbell until your delts come close to your ears.

Hold the position for a few seconds, then lower the bar back down.

Repeat the exercise.

Wrapping Up

These are some of the best deltoid exercises that you can do using different machines to strengthen your shoulders, trapezius, rhomboids, and upper back muscles. Before you start these exercises, however, make sure you properly warm up to prevent injuries and gain maximum benefits.

Be sure of the techniques, and ensure that your form and posture are correct for all the above-discussed deltoid exercises.

