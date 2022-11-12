5 Best Diet Plans for High Cholesterol

High cholesterol, also referred to as hyperlipidemia, is painless and has no indications until a person experiences significant heart disease. It is a condition wherein cholesterol levels in the blood are high enough to put your life at risk.

Every cell in your body contains cholesterol, a thick, fatty substance that is made by your liver and is crucial for numerous processes that keep you alive. It also occurs in substances your body produces to aid in food digestion, such as bile, and it aids in the production of hormones and vitamin D in your body.

Your body contains 2 different types of cholesterol – high-density lipoproteins (HDL) and low-density lipoproteins (LDL). HDL can be described as good cholesterol as it protects against heart stroke; while LDL is responsible for the plaque and fatty build-up in the blood vessels. This causes restricted blood flow and possesses the risk of a heart attack.

What Causes High Cholesterol?

You run the risk of developing high cholesterol if you eat meals that are high in cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans fats. Additionally, being overweight can increase your risk. Two more lifestyle behaviors that may elevate cholesterol are smoking and inactivity.

Your likelihood of getting high cholesterol levels may also be influenced by heredity. Offsprings inherit their parents' genes. Specific genes instruct your body on how to metabolize lipids and cholesterol. If your parents have high cholesterol, you might be more susceptible to it.

You may be more susceptible to developing high cholesterol and associated complications if you also have other medical conditions like diabetes and hypothyroidism.

What are the Best Diet Plans for High Cholesterol?

High cholesterol can be managed and controlled with some dietary changes. Here are some diet plans that you can opt for to lower high cholesterol levels:

1) Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet prioritizes plant-based meals more so than other diets do.

The Mediterranean diet contains more wholesome fats from foods like almonds and olive oil. If you're on this diet, you should plan to load up on whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, you may consume a small amount of dairy, fish, lean poultry, and nuts.

2) TLC diet

In order to assist people to manage their cholesterol, the TLC diet was created in 1985. This low-fat eating plan includes:

Whole grains, including brown rice and oats, are the source of 60% of the calories. Furthermore, you can have whole grain-based pasta and cereal.

20% of calories are made up of lean proteins like chicken breast.

Less harmful fats like olives and canola oils make up 20% of calories.

3) Keto diet

The goal of the ketogenic (keto) diet is to induce a state of ketosis in which your body requires fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. The diet contains extremely few carbohydrates, a lot of fat, and a modest amount of protein.

Lean protein accounts for the majority of calories, while healthy fats make up only a small portion.

4) Paleo diet

An eating regimen called a "paleo diet" is based on foods that people may have consumed during the Paleolithic Era.

Fruits, vegetables, lean meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, and seeds are all part of the modern paleo diet. In the past, individuals could obtain these meals by hunting and collecting. The diet's foundation is the notion that our genes were not properly modified for the current foods that emerged from farming.

5) DASH diet

DASH is abbreviated for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. In order to control or prevent high blood pressure, the DASH diet was developed (hypertension).

The DASH diet includes foods that are high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Managing blood pressure is made easier by these vitamins and minerals. The diet forbids the consumption of foods high in salt, saturated fat, and added sugar.

