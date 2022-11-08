5 Best Diets for Weight Loss in 2022

A diet ideal for weight loss should provide adequate nutrients for individuals struggling with weight management while aiding in the reduction of fat percentage.

It should be easy for beginners to follow. Some of these diets suppress the appetite to reduce overall food intake, while others suggest restricting the intake of calories per day by restricting either carbohydrates or fats. Fasting methods emphasize eating patterns without altering the diet.

Most popular diets for weight loss

It's often confusing to choose the correct diet while trying to lose weight. These five diet plans might help people struggling with weight loss:

1) Ketogenic diet

The keto diet restricts the consumption of carbohydrates to under 10% of total calories per day and recommends the intake of protein and fat. A high-protein diet can help regulate appetite with the help of hunger hormones, raise the metabolic rate, and help gain lean muscle mass.

In this type of diet, the body begins using fatty acids for energy production by converting them into ketones. This process is called nutritional ketosis. The body also uses glycerol present in fats for the production of glucose. This diet has been found to be very effective in reducing stubborn belly fat.

2) Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet recommends an intake of fresh fruits, fresh green vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, legumes, and olive oil along with a moderate amount of dairy, meat, and poultry.

It discourages the consumption of refined sugars and processed foods, which can be beneficial for weight loss. This diet is also known for supporting brain function, promoting heart health, and regulating blood glucose levels.

The diet includes heart-healthy fats and dietary fiber, which might help lower bad LDL cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammatory molecules, and aid in weight loss. Polyphenols in the Mediterranean diet may help promote the growth of probiotic gut bacteria and improve digestion.

3) Mayo Clinic diet

The diet consists of two phases. The 2-week phase 1 is designed to initiate weight loss by introducing five healthier habits and breaking five less healthy habits.

The second phase includes a lifestyle change to be followed long-term for stable weight loss. Many people following this diet claim to have lost a significant amount of weight.

4) Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular trends in the fitness industry. It doesn't restrict the type of food to consume and involves an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting.

There are three common methods of intermittent fasting.

The 16/8 method: This is the most popular of them all. It involves skipping breakfast and keeping only two meals per day: lunch and dinner. There should be a gap of 16 hours between dinner and lunch for the next day.

24 hours fasting: In this method, fasting is done for 24 hours, once or twice a week.

In this method, fasting is done for 24 hours, once or twice a week. The 5:2 diet: In this method, it's recommended to take only 500–600 calories on two nonconsecutive days of the week while keeping the diet intact on the other days.

Intermittent fasting is known to have anti-aging benefits. It can also help in improving insulin sensitivity, brain health, and reducing inflammation.

5) Carnivore diet

The carnivore diet only consists of animal products. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Brandsma)

The carnivore diet is simple and recommends the consumption of animal products only. It's an extremely restrictive diet, consisting of red meat, whole eggs, chicken, and low-lactose dairy.

It claims to aid in weight loss, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation. The carnivore diet is different from a ketogenic diet or a paleolithic diet, as it restricts all other carbs, including fruits and vegetables.

This diet does not trigger a spike in insulin levels, which might be beneficial for weight loss.

Takeaway

Some of the diets mentioned above might feel restrictive. Before starting a new diet, it’s always a good idea to take advice from a certified fitness professional or dietitian.

People with any medical condition must consult their doctor before embarking on a new fitness regime. It should be kept in mind that diet combined with exercise is important for getting the best weight loss results.

