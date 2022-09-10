5 Best Dumbbell Exercises Every Athlete Must Do

Dumbbells are a great exercise tool for building muscle and increasing strength. Athletes can make use of them to boost their performance and build some muscle.

They can be used to perform a variety of exercises that target different areas of the body. Dumbbells are also inexpensive, which make them a practical option for people who want to work out at home or in a gym without breaking their budget.

Dumbbell Exercises for Athletes

Here are five best dumbbell exercises athletes must do:

#1 Dumbbell Row

The dumbbell row is a great compound lift that can help you build up the back muscles and prevent injury.

Here's how to do it:

Grab a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip, palms facing inwards about shoulder-width apart.

Bend at the knees and hips, and lower your torso till it’s parallel to the floor. Keep your back flat at all times during this exercise.

If you're new to this motion, start by using smaller weights or just one weight till you feel comfortable doing it correctly before increasing the weight.

Position your knees on a flat bench, or stand up straight with good posture so that your arms hang down from your shoulders perpendicular to the floor.

#2 Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press is a great exercise for the chest and triceps, but it can be modified to work other muscle groups as well.

The movement of the dumbbells mirrors that of a barbell bench press, but it's more comfortable on the wrists and forearms, as you support the weight with just one hand at a time.

Here's how it's done:

To do a basic dumbbell bench press, lie on your back, with your head resting against the end of an adjustable flat bench.

Grab two light dumbbells—you should be able to lift them easily by yourself—and let them hang above your shoulders while holding on to both ends with palms facing away from each other (the same way you would hold an Olympic bar).

Press them straight up over your chest till they're fully locked out at arms' length. Lower under control, and back down in front of you till the elbows lock out again.

Perform the desired number of repetitions or sets.

This exercise targets the pectoral muscles and also works hard on the triceps brachii muscles, as they have no choice but to help the core stabilize the upper body against heavy downward pressure imposed during this movement.

#3 Dumbbell Split Squat

The dumbbell split squat is a great exercise for strengthening the muscles of the legs and glutes.

Here's how it's done:

Bending at the knees, place one foot on a flat bench, and lower one foot towards the floor while holding a weight in each hand.

As you lower your weight down, keep your chest up and back straight.

Lift yourself back up to the standing position by bending at the knee on that same side with little assistance from the other foot.

Repeat this movement for desired repetitions on each leg before switching sides.

That will work the major muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes - helping you build strength and improve balance and stability.

#4 Dumbbell Curl

The dumbbell curl is one of the best exercises for strengthening the biceps. It's simple, but it's a go-to exercise for many athletes, as it works.

To perform a dumbbell curl, follow these steps:

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and stand holding them by your sides, with your palms facing forward.

Keeping your back straight and elbows close to your body, slowly lift the weights up towards your chest.

Only move at an angle that feels comfortable for you; don't bend over too much, or hold the weights out away from each other, as that can cause injury.

Lower back down slowly till there's no more movement on either side (your arms should be hanging straight down).

Repeat this action till you can no longer keep good form.

Rest by holding onto something stable, like a wall or chair, till you're ready to try again.

#5 Lateral Raise

The lateral raise is a great exercise for developing the shoulders and entire back. While it can be done standing or sitting, it's best to choose a standing version so that your torso is straight, which will give you more range of motion.

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them by your sides with both hands facing straight ahead, with the palms facing inwards towards each other.

Slowly raise both arms up to shoulder level, and lower them back down slowly till they are nearly at their original starting position. Perform the desired number of reps.

Takeaway

Dumbbells are one of the best tools for building muscle and burning fat. They’re cheap and easy to use, and can be used in a variety of ways.

They don’t take up much space at your home or gym, and they allow you to build strength in a way that mirrors real-world movement patterns.

That’s why athletes - who want better performance in their arena to stay-at-home parents looking for an alternative form of exercise that doesn't require expensive equipment - should have at least one set of dumbbells with them.

