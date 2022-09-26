5 Best Equipment Exercises to Strengthen Muscle and Burn Belly Fat

Exercises for weight loss and muscle gain look simple on paper, but they're not a cakewalk. If you want to burn fat and become stronger at the same time, you need to focus on a type of workout that includes compound exercises, isolation exercises, diet, and a lot of determination and effort.

One of the focal points of introducing weight loss and gaining strength at the same time is incorporating the best equipment exercises into your workout routine.

Best Equipment Exercises for Burning Fat and Gaining Strength

The following are some of the best equipment exercises that can help you become stronger while losing weight. Of course, diet plays a key role in the entire process, but these five exercises will help you get started:

1) Power Rack Barbell Squat

Squats are the king of leg exercises. They work on the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. However, it primarily works on the quads. You need to push through with your heels if you want to ensure the stress remains on the quadriceps.

You may not find it easy to do barbell squats on the first day. A better way forward is to begin with bodyweight squats and move to advanced variations, such as dumbbell squats and Barbell squats.

You can find a guide for squats here.

2) Hammer Strength Chest Press

If you want to lose weight and gain strength at the same time, your focus must be on the bigger muscle groups. The chest is a big muscle group in your upper body, and one of the picks from the best equipment exercises is for pectoral muscles.

Not all gyms have a hammer strength chest press, in which case, you can incline bench press. A hammer strength chest press is set up for the muscles. You need to load the machine at a suitable weight, and sit comfortably with an arched back and flared chest.

Hold the handles; engage your muscles, and push the handles forward. Squeeze your muscles at the top of the motion, and steadily lower the weight. You can do this exercise for 10-12 reps for 3-4 sets.

3) Smith Machine Bent-over Row

Bent-over rows are for the lat muscles, which are a big muscle group in the upper body.

If you have access to a Smith machine, set the bar at a suitable height with a suitable weight; unlock the bar, and proceed to do bent-over rows. If you don’t have access to the machine, you can choose the barbell or dumbbell rows as an alternative.

4) Cable Shoulder Press

Once you’re done with the upper body, you should move your arms. While push and pull movements help the triceps and biceps respectively, you need to pick a good equipment exercise for your shoulders.

Moreover, you should select an equipment that allows you to do the exercise unilaterally. You can either use a shoulder press machine or a cable pulley machine (more easily accessible).

To do the exercise, et the anchor below hip height, and attach the D-bar to it. Use a supinated grip to push the arms overhead. This movement will work on the lateral and anterior deltoids.

5) Leg Press

If you’ve done quadriceps, you cannot miss the hamstrings. One of the best equipment exercises for the quadriceps are leg presses. You need to place your foot towards the upper edge of the platform.

Push it using your hamstrings to unlock the platform, and bring your legs closer to your body. From there, push it back up again using your hamstrings.

You can find a guide for leg press here.

Bottom Line

The best equipment exercises are important to build the body. However, you cannot ignore your diet at all, especially protein. Macronutrients can help with burning calories and building cells for muscle development.

