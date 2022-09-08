5 Best Equipment-Free Bodybuilding Exercises for Beginners

If you are a beginner, being aware of equipment-free bodybuilding exercises can be beneficial. You can push your muscles to get used to the basic resistance - your bodyweight.

In fact, an entire workout type known as calisthenics is primarily based around bodyweight exercises. However, you don't need to be into calisthenics to incorporate equipment-free bodybuilding exercises in your workout routine, even if your goal is to move to free weight and machines.

Equipment-free Bodybuilding Exercises for Strength

If you’re a beginner, you must do certain exercises that activate all the muscles in each group.

Ideally, you need to exercise your legs, comprising a movement to pull the body, another to push the body, one for the core muscles, and another full body movement.

On that note, here's a look at five equipment-free bodybuilding exercises that can boost your strength. You do not need to incorporate all of them on the same day; spread them out as per your convenience. Let's get started:

1) Bodyweight Squat

Squats are essential for lower body development. It works on the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

A shoulder-width squat works on the quadriceps, while a sumo stance works on the quadriceps. Finally, if you do squats on your toes, it can help develop your calf muscles.

2) Push-up

Push-ups are probably the most common equipment-free bodybuilding exercises. They help with the pectoral muscles and triceps.

A shoulder-width or wider grip helps with developing and toning the chest, while a close grip or a diamond grip focuses on the triceps. Pike push-ups help with developing the shoulders, especially the anterior and lateral delts.

3) Pull-up

Pull-ups are another common equipment-free bodybuilding exercise. They work on the lat muscles and biceps, and activate the rear delts as well.

To work on the lat muscles, you need to do wide grip pull-ups. A close grip or neutral grip pull-up works on the bicep muscles. If you squeeze your shoulder blades together during pull-ups, you will tone the muscles around the rear delts.

4) Plank

Planks are one of the most common core muscle exercises. They work on overall core muscles and develop them for strength and muscle endurance.

There are variations of planks you can use as your core becomes stronger, but ideally you should start with a shoulder or elbow plank.

5) Burpee

It's a full body exercise that doubles down as an excellent cardio exercise. The more burpees you do, the better it is for your overall endurance and stamina.

As burpees engage the entire body, they are great to begin or end your workout session.

Bottom Line

Equipment-free bodyweight exercises do not necessarily mean you have to stick to the aforementioned ones only.

You must understand that once you can do bodyweight exercises, you will be able to conquer several weights from resistance training quite easily. In fact, these workouts are some of the best ways to sculpt your muscles and prepare them for advanced compound exercises using weights.

Edited by Bhargav