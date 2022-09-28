5 Best Exercise Routines to Lose Weight

There can never be only one exercise routine that works miracles for everyone, as there're many variation exercises and routines. You have to go through a process of trial and error to figure out which routine works best for you.

It’s important to keep in mind that every routine helps you to lose weight, as all of them focus on burning calories. However, some may not appeal to you because of exercise, routine, intensity, or other factors.

Keeping that in mind, it’s important to understand the best exercise routines that can help you lose weight.

Best Exercise Routines for Losing Weight

The following are the five best exercise routines you can focus on if you want to lose weight. All these routines focus on burning calories because of the overall effort needed.

The body will be forced to burn the stored calories to generate the energy needed to fuel the workout. Let's get started:

1) Resistance Training

One of the first routines you should know about is resistance training. It requires you to lift weights or use your bodyweight for exercises.

There are several splits you can use for resistance training, such as push, pull, legs, or bro-split or upper body and lower body. It depends on what's comfortable for you.

Nevertheless, even if you don’t do cardio, it’s important to have some form of resistance training in your workout routine.

2) Running

Another good exercise routines is running. It's ideally suitable for someone who doesn’t get the time to go to the gym.

If you’re at the gym, you have to do resistance training. However, if you’re not able to go to the gym, you should try to go running. It can strengthen the joints, improve muscle endurance, trigger weight loss, and improve stamina.

There’s no rule that you can’t go running if you’re going to the gym as well. There's nothing better than clubbing the two.

3) HIIT

HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. In this routine, you do one exercise for approximately 30 seconds with 100% effort. Immediately, you do the same exercise for another 30 seconds with 20% effort.

That basically means you take your body through short bursts of energy that help raise metabolism and increase the rate at which the body burns calories.

You can learn more about HIIT routines here.

4) CrossFit

Another form of high intensity training is CrossFit. It uses several functional movements that are performed at high intensity levels. Most of these movements are used in daily life, such as pushing, pulling, etc.

This is one of the best exercise routines that helps with strength and conditioning while focusing on weight loss. It’s recommended that you learn the CrossFit movement from a coach who can help you understand the form to avoid injury.

5) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is another common exercise routine. While the most common way to use jump ropes is skipping or jumping, there are exercises or routines that can be done using the ropes. They include one-leg jumps, combining skips & jumps, and others.

However, to be able to do those workouts, you need to find your balance with normal jumps and skips while using the jump rope.

Bottom Line

As mentioned above, there's no particular exercise routine that's suitable for everyone. That's because the preference of exercise, routine, effort, and others differ. You may want to try out each of the aforementioned exercise routines at least once or twice before deciding which one suits you best.

Finally, you need to follow a diet that keeps you in a calorie deficit. If you’re not in a deficit, you will not lose weight, as your body will use the calories you're consuming to fuel the exercises. However, if you’re in a deficit, your body will burn the stored calories to make up for the deficit, which will trigger weight loss.

