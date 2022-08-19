5 Best Exercises for Beginners to Fix Bad Posture

Bad posture is something we have all experienced at some point or the other. A slouched back can not only make you look unfit but is also bad for your muscles in the long term.

Exercise is one of the best ways you can begin to fix your posture. In the most basic terms, we slouch due to a weak back, shoulder, and chest muscles. That can be due to a lack of physical activity, no proper posture-building or corrective exercise to balance daily physical activity (if you have a strenuous job), or long hours of sitting or standing.

Read on to know what can be done to correct poor posture.

Exercises for Beginners to Fix Bad Posture

The exercises mentioned below can help you fix bad posture by strengthening the upper back, shoulders, chest, and lower back, muscles which play a key role in posture.

On that note, here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Child's Pose

This is one of the most relaxing, posture-corrective exercises. It's a simple movement, one most people should be able to perform with ease. This pose stretches the spine, glutes, and hamstrings, making them longer and more flexible. The child's pose helps you relax your neck and lower back.

Here's how you do this pose:

Sit on your shinbones with your knees together, big toes touching and heels spread out to the side.

Bring your hips forward, and walk your hands out in front of you.

Put your hips back down towards your feet. If your thighs won't go all the way down, support them with a pillow or a folded blanket.

Place your head gently on the floor, or turn it to the side.

Keep your arms out in front of you, or rest them on your sides.

Deeply breathe into your back ribs and waist.

You can stay in this pose, and breathe deeply for up to five minutes.

2) Cat-Cow Pose

This pose is very important for those who sit for long hours. Whether it's your shoulders or lower back, this pose targets all the muscles that play a role in your posture. The pose also stretches and massages the spine, loosening up the torso, shoulders, and neck.

Here's how you do this pose:

Get on the table top position on the floor, with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Keep your feet close together. When you inhale, relax your belly so that it moves towards the floor.

Gently arch your back, and tilt your tailbone and chin up towards the ceiling as you exhale.

When you let out your breath, gently round your back, bring your chin to your chest, and spread your toes.

Do this move back and forth between six and ten times.

3) Chest Opener

This exercise lets you open your chest and stretch it. That's especially helpful if you spend most of your day sitting, which makes your chest move inward. When you work out your chest, you can also stand up straighter.

Here's how you do this pose:

Stand with your feet about where your hips would be.

Put your arms behind you, and weave your fingers together while pressing your palms. If your hands don't reach each other, grab a towel.

Look straight ahead while keeping your head, neck, and spine in a straight line.

Inhale as you lift your chest towards the ceiling, and bring your hands down towards the floor.

Hold this pose for five breaths while taking deep breaths.

Let go, and take a few deep breaths.

Repeat at least ten times.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This forward bend can help you relax and keep your body in balance. The downward-facing dog pose can help relieve back pain, and strengthen and align your back muscles at the same time. If you do it often, it can help improve your posture.

Here's how you do this pose:

As you lie on the floor on your stomach, press into your hands, and tuck your toes under your feet while lifting your heels.

Move your sitting bones up towards the ceiling by lifting your knees and hips.

Slightly bend your knees, and stretch out your back.

Keep your ears even with your upper arms, or tuck your chin all the way into your chest.

Press down hard on your hands, and keep your heels just a little bit off the ground.

Hold this position for up to a minute.

5) Bird Dog Pose

This pose is a good core workout for beginners. It helps tighten up the core muscles, if it's done properly. A strong core plays a huge role in maintaining a good posture.

Here's how you can do this pose:

Come to the table top position on your hands and knees. Tuck your right toe under, and stretch your right leg behind you.

Lift your leg off the floor slowly, but don't lift it higher than your hip.

Holding your core tight, slowly reach your left arm forward up to shoulder height, and turn your palm in so that your thumb points up.

Hold for no more than seven to eight seconds while keeping your hips and shoulders level.

Go back to the initial position, and do the same thing on the other side.

Keep going back and forth for six to ten reps on each side.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned exercises in your daily routine. You might begin to see the effects of bad posture being reversed in a week or so. It’s never too late to start.

