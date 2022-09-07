5 Best Exercises Every Soccer Player Must Do

Top soccer players must have the ability to outlast their opponents on the field by combining their speed, agility, and stamina.

If you don't concentrate on incorporating strength and power into your training, you could mostly stay on the bench rather than scoring the winning goal for your team.

Strength training is the cornerstone of a soccer player's workout routine and is a great way to develop into an all-around player.

Best Exercises for Soccer Players

Soccer is a competitive team game that's enjoyable to play. Players of all ages know that it's a great way to develop body coordination, boost stamina, and stay fit.

However, there's a chance of getting injured if you're underprepared, just like with any physical activity. Additionally, every soccer player should be aware of the significance of performing strengthening and conditioning workouts, regardless of whether it's the off-season or regular season.

On that note, here are five best exercises every soccer player must do:

1) Single Leg Squat

In essence, you are putting all of your force into one leg at a time as you begin a sprint. Single leg squats help prepare soccer players to carry their entire bodyweight.

Instructions:

As you balance on one foot, extend the other leg out in front of you as much as you can.

With your arms extended in front of you to help you maintain balance, slowly budge the knee off the supporting leg.

You should stoop as low as you can safely; hold that position for a few moments, and slowly raise yourself back to your starting position.

2) Dumbbell Lateral Lunge

Due to the continual running required in soccer, lunges can improve leg strength, flexibility, and mobility. The exercise can also benefit the lower back, obliques, and core.

Instructions:

Begin by assuming a wide stance with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Lunge to one side while lowering the dumbbells (5–15 pounds) you are holding in each hand towards the floor.

When you get there, push off the leg forcefully, and return to the starting position.

3) Bench Press

Soccer players frequently ignore their upper body strength. A powerful chest and shoulders can be very helpful for players, especially when they need to press through defenders. Bench pressing helps develop the triceps, push strength, and chest muscles.

Instructions:

Position the bar such that it rests on the rack above your eyes as you lie flat on the bench.

Make sure you have a firm grasp and straight wrists when you take hold of the bar with both hands.

Move the bar over your shoulders after straightening it out.

Keep your forearms upright as you lower the bar to your chest.

Locking your elbows at the top of the movement, press up, and raise the bar straight up from your chest.

4) Side Plank

This exercise is excellent for strengthening the oblique abdominal muscles and stabilizing the core. That can help soccer players develop their strength, maintain hip balance, and improve flexibility and field mobility.

Instructions:

Lie on one side of your body on the floor. Keep your legs extended to the sides and stacked on your feet.

Make sure your elbow is directly under your shoulders while you support your body. You can put your other arm on top of the raised legs.

Slowly raise your body off the ground by contracting your abdominal muscles.

Make sure your torso stays upright, and try to limit your bending.

5) Calf Raise

Calf raises are a great exercise soccer players must do. Enhance your ability to jump, run, activate, and develop powerful calf muscles with this exercise. Additionally, calf raises enhance balance and lowers risk of sprains and ankle injuries to the feet and ankles.

Instructions:

Put your arms on your sides, and stand straight up with your feet planted firmly on the ground. Hold any weights you are using near the sides of your body.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your body off the ground by bringing your heels up.

Ensure that your knees are relaxed and unlocked.

Before descending again, pause for a moment in this position. Do this exercise at least 20 times.

A controlled, steady pace with even breathing is preferable to moving too quickly.

Takeaway

Soccer is a physically challenging activity that requires a lot of stamina, endurance, and fitness.

Increasing stamina can be done through training and exercise. Regular aerobic workouts can improve your ability to maneuver. Circuit training can enhance the muscles, while plyometric activities will boost your vitality.

