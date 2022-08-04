5 Best Exercises for a Muscular Neck

Exercise for your neck is one of the most important things you can do to improve the function of your upper body. Having a strong and flexible neck allows you a comfortable range of turning motion. You also get good posture, which is necessary to prevent injury and strain on the back. The exercises below will help increase muscle size and flexibility in your neck muscles.

Best Exercises to Build a Strong Neck

1. Neck Flexion

This is an easy exercise that is effective in activating the thyroid in hypothyroidism.

Take a breath and hold your neck in a neutral position.

Lower the chin towards the chest.

Hold for a few seconds before returning to starting position with an exhale, followed by several more easy breaths through the nose and mouth, relaxing any tension that may have built up in your chest and jaw muscles during this exercise. Repeat for five sets of 10 reps each time you do this exercise regularly, but no more than three times per week at first as these movements can put some strain on both tendons and ligaments in this area if performed too often or too strenuously—especially if done without proper warm-up beforehand!

2. Neck Extension

Neck extension is a great exercise for strengthening the neck muscles. The movement of this exercise is exactly what it sounds like: you extend your head backward and then return to the starting position. The key here is not to let your lower back arch as you extend your head backward, which can cause injury if done incorrectly.

The goal should be to perform 10 repetitions per set with 3 sets in all during one workout session. You should also aim to complete at least 2 workouts per week with at least 1 day separating each workout session so that you allow muscles sufficient time to rest between workouts (tissue recovery).

3. Neck Lateral Flexion

Neck lateral flexion is the movement of the neck to the side. This exercise can be done in a variety of ways but is typically performed with resistance bands or weights attached to your head. The goal is to train your neck muscles so they are strong enough for everyday tasks and to take shocks. Neck lateral flexion does the following:

Strengthens the muscles in your neck and shoulders

Improves posture

Increases flexibility in the muscles and joints of your upper back and shoulder blades

Helps improve balance

4. Neck Rotations

If you're looking for a quick way to build up the muscles in your neck, try some rotations. This movement is easy to do and can be done anywhere—you don't need any equipment or even much space. You just need something to rotate around, like a towel or resistance band attached to something sturdy like an open door frame or broom handle.

To do rotations:

Wrap a towel around whatever object you have chosen and hold on firmly with both hands at the bottom of your grip (where it's wrapped). If using a towel, use both hands; if using a resistance band, use one hand only so that you can hold onto something else like an open door frame or broom handle for stability.

Bring your head forward so that it hangs over one shoulder as far as possible without feeling uncomfortable in any way—it should feel natural and relaxed rather than forced or strained.

Slowly turn your head so that it faces forward once again by slowly moving downward until reaching eye level with where it was facing before beginning this exercise—this is known as going "under" instead of "over."

Repeat these steps five times per side if possible; you can increase the number of times as many as you are comfortable!

5. Scorpion Stretch

Complete the following movement 10 times. Rest for 30 seconds between repetitions, and at least 3 minutes between sets.

Lie face down on the floor with your stomach firmly on the ground.

Bring your arms out to your sides.

Raise one leg and lay it over your other leg.

Pull the raised leg over to the other side, without toppling over.

Lift your neck and retract your shoulder blades.

You should feel your neck open up. Hold this position for as long as you can.

Conclusion

Exercising your neck will help increase muscle size and flexibility. There are many different ways to do this, but the top five exercises that we recommend include neck flexion, neck extension, neck lateral flexion, neck rotations, and scorpion stretches. All of these workouts can be done at home or at the gym with just some simple equipment like a resistance band or yoga strap!

