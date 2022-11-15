5 Best Exercises to Get Big Muscles Using Dumbbells

If you're on a mission to build big muscles, the first thing you need is a good workout. There's no better way to build muscle than with weights, and dumbbells are the most versatile weight training tool.

A high-quality pair of dumbbells can last you years, and they're an affordable investment that will help your body get stronger and look more toned in ways you never imagined.

Using dumbbells also offers other benefits, so let's take a look at some specific exercises that require lighter weights but still give great results.

Dumbbells Exercises for Big Muscles

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Dumbbell bench press

The dumbbell bench press is a great exercise for building muscle in the chest. This unilateral version distributes the load equally across the chest.

Follow these steps to do this exercise:

Lie flat on a weight bench with your back against the pad, with feet planted firmly on the floor, and head looking forward.

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them at arm's length next to your shoulders with palms facing each other.

Press the weights up over your chest.

Lower the weights back down till they almost touch the torso.

Pause for a second at this position before pressing up again to complete one rep.

Repeat 8–12 times if you're new to this exercise or if you're using lighter weights — or 16–25 times if you're an advanced lifter who can handle heavier weight for more reps.

#2 Dumbbell bench row

The dumbbell bench row is an excellent exercise that targets the back muscles. This move can be done using a flat bench with dumbbells in each hand or on an adjustable weight machine.

Before beginning the exercise, make sure there are no loose weights or other objects within reach of where you will be lying down. Proceed as follows:

Begin by resting on top of the bench and grabbing hold of a dumbbell in your hand.

Make sure to keep your back arched throughout this movement; if possible, try not to arch it too much as this may cause injury over time.

Pull the dumbbell up towards your chest while keeping it close to your ribs before lowering them back down again slowly till it reaches its starting position once more (this should take between 4–6 seconds).

To complete one full rep without straining yourself too much, lift one arm up, and alternate sides when doing so (elevate your left arm first and then your right arm).

#3 Dumbbell shoulder press

The dumbbell shoulder press is a great exercise that targets the entire upper body, particularly the shoulders and traps.

What muscles does this movement target? The anterior deltoids (front of shoulders), lateral deltoids (sides of shoulders), triceps, biceps, and forearms.

Here's how to do it:

Sit on a bench with feet firmly planted on the floor, and hold one dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with palms facing forward.

Lift them directly up till they almost touch above your head, and return them back down to the starting position.

Perform the desired reps.

What's so great about this exercise? It gives you a full range of motion, which will allow you to develop strength in all areas of the arms and chest while also improving balance throughout other muscle groups, such as back muscles when using heavy weight loads.

#4 Dumbbell flye

Flyes allow you to focus on your pectorialis, which may go unnoticed while bench pressing.

These steps will help you do this exercise with the right form:

Sit on a flat bench, with your back straight and feet flat on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and lift them from the sides of your chest to the front, keeping your elbows tight and exhaling as you lift the weight.

When you reach full extension (arms fully straight), pause for a moment.

Lower back down to the starting position under control, inhaling as you lower your arms back down towards chest level.

#5 Upright dumbbell row

This is similar to the bent-over row, but it targets the upper back and shoulders more. Use a neutral grip — a thumbs-facing-in grip — and lift the weight up to your shoulders.

You might think you should be looking forward when doing this exercise, but don’t. Proceed as follows:

Keep your neck relaxed, and avoid tilting your head or looking up too much at the dumbbells.

Your lower back should be flat and in a neutral position; don’t let it round out.

Pull the weight up till it's almost touching your chin. Lower it down, and repeat.

Takeaway

No matter what your goals are, there's a dumbbell workout for you. If you’re looking to build muscle mass, the aforementioned weight-lifting exercises will get you there quicker than any other.

