5 Best Exercises for Men to Build Arms of Steel

Most men are obsessed with building their arms, or guns of steel. On any given day, you can walk into a fitness centre to see men curling dumbbells, pressing barbells over their head, or crossing cables across their chest, which is a pretty common sight.

In fact, why wouldn’t you want big arms? Everyone sees them; they’re pretty prominent. In most cases, some men get things wrong, and perform tons of unnecessary exercises before finally moving to the ones that work. It’s helpful to know which exercises are effective for bigger arms and which ones aren’t.

Best Arm Exercises

Here are five top exercises for men that work multiple small muscles in the arm for optimal strength and shape. Perform them in sets of three or four, with 12-15 reps per set. Let's get started:

#1 Shoulder Press

It's done as follows:

Load a pair of dumbbells onto your shoulders, and hold them up, pointing your elbows forward.

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Keep your core tight to remain steady.

Press the dumbbells up over your head, straightening your arms above your shoulders.

Bring the dumbbells back down slowly to your shoulders.

#2 Bicep Curl

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand, and straighten your arms down below your shoulders. Turn your wrists and elbows ahead of you.

Curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Release the tension, and straighten your arms back down.

#3 Lateral Raise

It's done as follows:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides.

Raise the dumbbells up towards your shoulder level, maintaining a slight bend in your elbows.

Bring the dumbbells back down to your sides.

#4 Tricep Kickback

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides, and hinge forward at your hips, getting your body parallel to the floor.

Bend your elbows, and hold them by your sides, letting the dumbbells suspend right below your elbows.

Push the dumbbells backward by straightening your arms out and squeezing your triceps in this position.

Release the tension, and bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

#5 Forearm Curl

It's done as follows:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand, in line with your shoulders. Let your wrists face your body.

Curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Release the tension, and straighten your arms back down.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your workout routine, and stay consistent. Make sure to give your body adequate rest, and eat well to load the guns of steel.

