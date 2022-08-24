5 Best Exercises for Men to Build Muscle Strength

Building muscle strength doesn't have to be boring. Focus on compound exercises to get the most out of your workouts.

There are a lot of benefits from building muscle that go beyond looking good and being able to pick up heavy things. Whether your desire to get stronger comes from health or aesthetic motivations, there are a few key exercises you should focus your training around.

A muscle is a dense, compact tissue that requires a lot of energy to be maintained. If you don't put in the work, it will wither away. Of course, you can replace lost muscle with diet and workout routines containing compound movements. That helps add size to your frame without sacrificing strength or definition.

Best Muscle Strength Building Exercises for Men

Here's a look at five such workouts:

1) Tricep Dip

Performing chair dips at home is one of the best workouts that can be done with simple equipment, such as a chair, bench, or table. It can help you develop leaner and stronger upper body muscle strength by promoting muscle growth in the arms and shoulders.

To do this move:

Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet pointed forward and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Lower yourself towards the floor by pushing down with your hands, keeping your shoulders down and elbows close to your sides.

Return to your seat, keeping your hands pressed against the back of your heels.

Perform three sets of ten repetitions.

2) Frog Jump

Frog jumps are an explosive plyometric workout that builds muscle strength all throughout the body using bodyweight as resistance. During the frog jump exercise, the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes are primarily engaged.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet spread widely.

Your feet should be hip-width apart but not too wide apart.

Squat down with your knees bent and thighs parallel to the floor.

Jump, and land in a squat position again. Jump forward again, and squat down again.

Repeat this action each time counting as you go forward so that you don't lose count of how many repetitions you've done.

3) Squat

Bodyweight squats are one of the purest tests of muscle strength. It incorporates almost all the muscles in the legs and core. A good way to nail down your form is to first practice bodyweight squats.

Once you've got your form, you can add weight by holding dumbbells or a bar in front of your shoulders, resting a barbell on your back or holding a weight in front of you at chest level.

To do this exercise:

Squat by standing with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and lowering your hips into a squat as you bend your knees.

Keep your back flat, and continue to lower yourself till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Push into the floor through your heels to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for as many reps as you can.

4) Deadlift

Deadlifts are considered one of the best exercises to train muscle strength and power in the body. Given that you’re working from a stable base, you can really load the weight.

To do this exercise:

Squat by standing with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and arms relaxed by the front of your quads. This is the starting position.

Hinge forward at the hips, and bend your knees slightly as you sit back.

Keeping your back flat and core engaged, slowly lower the weight down along your shins while keeping it close to them.

Push through your heels to stand up straight again, and return to the starting position. Pause at the top, and squeeze your butt.

5) Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a great exercise for targeting the glutes and building lower body strength. It also works to stabilize the core.

Here's how you do a glute bridge:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, with feet flat on the floor and about hip-width apart.

Rest the weights under your hip bones by holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Squeeze your glutes, abs, and thighs together to lift your hips a few inches off the floor till your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to the knees.

Hold for a second. Slowly lower the weight, and perform a few reps.

Takeaway

If you want to get in shape, building up your muscle strength can often work wonders.

Strengthening the muscles will not only help you improve your performance in various muscle-boosting exercises but also allow you to engage in those workouts for longer periods.

