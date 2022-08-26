5 Best Exercises for Men to Get Bigger Shoulders

Bigger shoulders give men a signature frame and help them give off the illusion of a smaller waist.

Shoulder strength is also crucial for various daily activities, such as carrying bags, pulling movements, and so on. It's also required for doing weight and advanced exercises in the gym. Therefore, it's important to build strength and balance in the shoulders by following an appropriate workout routine.

More often, shoulders are overlooked for shredded abs or bigger glutes. However, as mentioned above, bigger shoulders are vital beyond physical aesthetics.

Exercises for Bigger Shoulders

Here are the five best exercises men can do to get bigger shoulders:

1) Overhead Press

The overhead press is one of the dynamic exercises men can do for bigger shoulders. It can significantly build the size and strength of the shoulders and also works on the core muscles and triceps.

How to do it?

Start off with an engaged core and upright body. Position the barbell, with both hands over your upper chest and grip wider than shoulder distance. Push the barbell straight over your head before returning to the center position. Repeat.

2) Barbell Upright Row

This is a pull exercise that works on the upper back and shoulders at the same time. That boosts hypertrophy, which helps you get bigger shoulders along with building upper body strength. The barbell upright row also works on the posterior chain.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated position with your feet shoulder-distance apart while clutching the barbell with both hands and letting it hang in front with extended arms. With an erect back and lifted chest, raise the barbell towards your chin. Make sure the weight remains close to your body. Lower the barbell to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Face Pull

Face pulls enhance the general health of the shoulders along with increasing their strength and boosting scapular stability.

How to do it?

Adjust the attachment on the pulley machine at the level of your upper chest, and grasp the role with both your hands in an overhand grip. Slightly draw your hips back to pull the cable towards the body, with your elbows flaring at the side and parallel to the floor.

Hold the cable in a contracted position for a few seconds before releasing it with control, bringing the rope back to its initial position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Overhead Shoulder Press

The dumbbell overhead shoulder press enables muscular activation and promotes hypertrophy. This exercise also enhances movement coordination and corrects muscle imbalance in the shoulders.

How to do it?

Start in an elongated position while clutching dumbbells in both hands slightly over your chest level and hands slightly more than shoulder-distance apart. Drive the weight straight to the ceiling, with your elbows drawn in. Make sure your glutes and core are effectively engaged for body stability. Bring the weight back to the initial position. Repeat.

5) Military Press

The military press targets the anterior deltoids, and posterior and lateral heads, meaning it targets all the shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and back upright. Position a barbell at your shoulder level using both palms, with bent elbows and palms facing away from your body. Slightly tuck your head backward, and drive the barbell over your head till your arms are completely extended. Bring the weight back to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you get bigger shoulders if performed correctly. These exercises work on the small and large muscles in the shoulders, ensuring there's no muscle imbalance. Besides bigger shoulders, these workouts also help in building significant strength and muscle gain in the shoulders.

However, as the aforementioned exercises include weight, it's best that caution is taken to avoid straining the muscles and unwanted injury. Assume proper form for doing the exercises, starting with a warm-up and finishing with a stretching routine.

