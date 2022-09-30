5 best exercises for men to lose belly fat after 50

If you're over 50, you've probably noticed that your belly fat is more stubborn than ever. You've probably also heard that losing belly fat is harder as you get older, but that doesn't mean there aren't things you can do to make it easier. If this sounds familiar and you want help losing your gut, then the following exercises could be exactly what you need:

Tabata and other exercises for men to lose belly fat after 50

1) HIIT

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to get a good workout in a short amount of time. HIIT workouts involve alternating between intense bouts of exercise and brief recovery periods. They're incredibly effective for burning fat, which makes them an excellent choice for men over 50 who want to lose belly fat and reduce their risk of heart disease and other health problems.

HIIT workouts can be done at home or the gym, depending on your preference. If you have access to any cardio equipment (treadmill, elliptical machine, etc.), then home is an ideal place to do HIIT training on days when you don't have time to hit the gym. You can also incorporate brisk walking into your routine if that works better with your schedule.

2) Tabata

Tabata is a form of interval training that lasts just a few seconds to a minute, but you'll be working out at an intensity level that's so high it feels like you're going all out.

The workout is simple: complete eight rounds of 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest for a total time commitment of 4 minutes. Each round consists of 8 reps, with each rep lasting 4 seconds.

The good news is that you can perform this workout using body weight or dumbbells. All you need are two sets: one light and one heavy - both should be challenging. Perform one set with light weights first and follow up with heavy ones before moving on to the next exercise pairings to maximize fat-burning potential.

3) Strength training

The benefits of strength training for men over 50 are huge, but it's also important to understand that strength training is not the same as doing cardio for weight loss. Strength training is all about building muscle and improving your body composition, which will help you lose belly fat in your midsection.

A good starting point for men over 50 is 2-3 days per week of resistance training, performed in a circuit format (15-30 minutes per session). The key here is to choose exercises that use multiple muscles at once and work them through their full range of motion (ROM), which will develop both muscle mass and flexibility.

Here are some great starter exercises:

Squats - Squats are one of the best exercises to do if you want to burn fat around your midsection because they target several big muscle groups at once (hips, glutes, quads). When you perform squats with proper form and intensity levels—meaning going down low enough, so your thighs are parallel or lower than parallel with the floor—you can expect an increase in lean muscle mass while burning up to 250 calories per hour. If you have knee or back pain issues due to arthritis or previous injuries like torn disks, talk with a doctor before getting started on this exercise since it may not suit everyone.

Pushups - Pushups work out both arms and chest muscles like pectorals (pecs) and triceps if we perform them accurately. To do a pushup, lower yourself until your elbows reach 90 degrees and bend at the elbows with hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Other variations include incline pushups where thumbs face forward instead of pointing towards the ground, which targets the upper body more effectively than the regular version. Doing negative reps (lowering yourself slowly instead of lifting yourself up) significantly increases workout intensity.

4) Cycling

If you're looking for an exercise that will help you lose belly fat and gain muscle at the same time, cycling is one of the best options available.

Whether it be indoor cycling or riding outdoors, both will give you similar benefits in terms of calorie burning and building endurance. However, when it comes down to deciding which option would work best for you, the choice boils down solely to what works best for your schedule.

5) Walking

Walking is one of the most effective exercises for men to lose belly fat after 50. It can be done anywhere and anytime, and it's low impact, so it's easy on your joints. Walking is also a great way to connect with others - you can walk with friends, family members, or even by yourself if you prefer solitude.

Walking is also an excellent exercise that will help increase your heart rate and burn calories, which helps you shed belly fat faster than just doing weightlifting alone.

Conclusion

Losing fat after 50 is hard, but not as hard as people make it seem. You can't just rely on a decent training schedule, however. It would help if you eat right as well. Following these five exercises will help you lose belly fat after 50. They are not easy, but they will produce results.

