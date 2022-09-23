5 Best Exercises for Men to Lose Belly Fat and Get a Chiseled Midsection

There's no doubt about it: belly fat is bad for you. It increases your risk of heart disease and diabetes, makes you look older than you are, and can even lead to prolonged health issues like joint strain.

The good news is that there are several effective ways to lose belly fat. In this post, we'd like to focus on five exercises that will help you get rid of extra abdominal fat while also building strength throughout your core muscles.

5 Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

1. Mountain Climbers

This is one of the most effective exercises for lower abs and obliques, and for strengthening your core.

Here's how you should do it:

Start on all fours in a plank position (your hands directly underneath your shoulders, feet hip-width apart). Your body should form a straight line from head to toe with no swaying or jutting out at any angle.

Raise one foot off the floor, bring it down toward your chest, then push off with the same foot so you end up back in the starting position while simultaneously raising your opposite arm overhead and gliding it back down again.

Repeat this movement for 30 reps (or more if you can), and then switch sides.

You should rest for sufficient time between sets so that you can complete your selected number of reps; keep track of both sets and reps so that next time around you can surpass them, every time.

2. Plank

The plank is a great core and back exercise that will help you lose belly fat, and improve your posture and balance. It also enhances abdominal muscle activation and strengthens your lower back muscles.

A strong core helps you maintain proper form as you exercise, otherwise it can cause injury to other parts of your body. The plank is one of the best exercises for men to get rid of belly fat because it requires no equipment at all.

Here's how you should do it:

To do a plank, get into a push-up position and rest on the back of your forearms.

Bring your hips up until they are parallel to the ground. Your body should form a parallel line top the ground.

Hold this position for as long as you can, until you feel a burn in your midsection.

Rest and repeat for another 3 sets.

3. Reverse Crunches

The reverse crunch strengthens your midsection and burns fat from the lower region of your body. It is a very common beginner-level exercise.

Here's how you should do it:

To perform this exercise, lie on your back with both feet flat on the ground.

Bend both knees to about 90 degrees so that your legs form a “V” shape.

Rest your hands behind your head, or keep them by your sides if you’re unable to do so.

As you breathe in deeply, lift both legs off the floor until they are perpendicular to it.

Hold this position for 1-2 seconds before slowly lowering them back down as you exhale through pursed lips.

Repeat this exercise until you have completed 8-12 reps (or more if needed), then rest for 30 seconds before repeating another set of reps with no rest in between sets if desired!

4. High-Intensity Interval Training

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a form of exercise that involves short bursts of intense workout followed by periods of less intense activity. HIIT can be done in many ways. For example, you can run at full speed for 30 seconds and then slow to a jog for 90 seconds: this is just one example of HIIT. Another would be sprinting up two flights of stairs, resting on the way down, then repeating this cycle until you've completed 20 minutes or so of this workout.

High-intensity interval training has some great benefits: it improves your cardiovascular fitness quickly and efficiently; it burns more calories during and after exercise than lower intensity workouts do; it increases your metabolic rate—the rate at which your body burns calories—for several hours after exercising; and it helps you build muscle while losing fat because when you're doing high-intensity activities like sprints, lactic acid builds up in the muscles causing them to temporarily fatigue but also grow stronger over time as they recover from these intense efforts.

5. Side Plank

This exercise is excellent for engaging the core and making the spine stronger through proper alignment.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on your left side with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips up off the floor, supporting yourself with your right forearm and elbow beneath you as you straighten out your left arm toward the ceiling (this is where it gets its name). Keep both legs together, but try to keep them straight so that they don’t touch each other or the floor at any point during this exercise—it is easier said than done. This should make a straight line from head to toe parallel to the ground (like an overturned V).

Hold this position for 20 seconds before switching sides and repeating on your right side (you can also hold one leg up in front of you like in our standard plank if it feels too difficult at first). Repeat 5 times total for three sets total per week for optimal results!

Conclusion

The abovementioned exercise are for men to lose belly fat and get a chiseled midsection. By including them in your workout regimen, you’ll be able to significantly trim away the fat and get a stronger, leaner body.

