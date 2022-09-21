5 Best Exercises for Men to Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

Losing belly fat is a laborious task. However, there are countless exercises you can do to lose belly fat.

You can try a myriad of exercises from running to swimming, lifting weights, and many more. Getting creative is key when you're trying to lose weight, but not all exercises are efficient when it comes to losing fat.

Out of all the ways you can shed some extra fat, the following exercises are the best if you want to get the job done fast.

Exercises For Speedy Belly Fat Loss

Here's a look at five such workouts:

#1 Jump Rope

You can't jump rope and not burn calories. This is one of the most useful and convenient exercises when it comes to burning fat. It's also arguably the most efficient fat-burning exercise. It pushes the body into an aerobic state, forcing it to burn as many calories as it can.

The best thing about jump rope is that it gets the heart rate up. That helps increase metabolism and keeps you burning fat long after you stop jumping. Jump ropes also improve agility, coordination, and foot speed.

#2 Burpee

The burpee is a great exercise to work the entire body. It's also a full body workout, so you can do it anywhere and any time. Here's how it's done:

Get down into a plank position with your hands on the floor and legs straight behind you.

Jump up as high as possible by pushing off with your feet and bringing your knees up to chest level at the same time.

Once you land back on the ground, lower your body into a squatting position.

Jump back up into another plank pose before repeating those steps again to complete one rep.

#3 Deadlift

The deadlift is one of the most effective exercises you can do to lose belly fat, strengthen the core, and build muscle. The movement builds strength in the entire body and helps keep you leaner.

To perform a deadlift:

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, with toes pointing out about 30 degrees.

Bending your knees, push your glutes back, and bend forward at the hips till your torso is parallel to the floor.

Hold this position for a second. Don't let your lower back become round during the movement.

Return to the starting position by extending your hips till the legs are straight again; repeat for the desired number of repetitions (typically 8–15).

#4 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great exercise to work the core, obliques, and leg muscles.

They're done as follows:

Lie flat on the floor with your hands in front of you.

Raise your knees up so that they're perpendicular to the floor (like a push-up).

Keep your hips in line with your shoulders throughout the exercise — don't let them sag toward sthe floor, or lift off the floor too much.

Start by lifting one knee up to a 90-degree angle while simultaneously raising the opposite elbow towards it (so that at its peak, it looks like both knees are touching).

Go back down slowly to the starting position. Do as many reps as you can for 30 seconds before resting for a minute.

Repeat again for three more sets; each set should last about a minute or so.

#5 Squat

A squat is a simple exercise that targets the entire body. It’s one of the best exercises for men, as it can help you lose belly fat and boost metabolism.

A squat involves bending at the hips till the thighs are parallel to the floor or lower. You can do squats with or without weights, depending on your fitness level and goals.

How to do a squat:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and place your hands on your hips if you aren’t holding any weights.

Slowly bend at the knees, and lower your torso till the thighs are almost parallel to the floor (or as far down as you feel comfortable).

Push yourself back up through your ankles, not knees – that keeps them healthy.

Takeaway

If you want to lose belly fat quickly, the aforementioned exercises are the best way to go about it.

Not only will these exercises help you get rid of that stubborn belly fat faster than most other workouts, but they will also keep your heart healthy and strong while doing so.

The best part is that they can be done anywhere, any time — so if you want to start getting fit, make sure to try each of these exercises at least once a week to get started.

